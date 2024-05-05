Much-anticipated Windies squad for ICC T20 World Cup out: Powell to captain

The much-anticipated squad of the West Indies cricket name for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced on Friday.

West Indies: The much-anticipated squad of the West Indies cricket name for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced on Friday. Under the captainship of Rovman Powell, the 12-member team will come on the field and showcase their cricket expertise.

The squad will feature the players Alzarri Joseph who will be vice-captain of the team, and others will be Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russel, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph.

Jamaican player Rovman Powell has showcased his hitting ability and bowling spirit in several series and turned out to be the greatest cricket star of the Caribbean. With 42 sixes in the ODIs and 87 in T20Is, the player has proved himself in several fields and displayed his ability.

An Antiguan cricketer Joseph who plays for West Indies in Tests and ODIs will now assist Povell during the T20 World Cup. He is a rare player who is capable of bowling quickly from a very young age. He is considered as an instrumental in the West Indies squad for any series of cricket. He is also the leading wicket-taker for the Caribbean region.

Antigua player also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament and has gained appreciation for his performance.

The third player will be Saint Lucia’s reigning sportsman of the year- Johnson Charles who be making his fourth appearance at this global event having played in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2016 (India), and 2022 (Australia). Charles was a member of the team that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2012 and India in 2016 with Daren Sammy as captain.

Barbadian cricket Roston Chase has also been selected in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as he showcased his great ability through batting and balling in the 2015-16 professional cricket league. He scored 710 runs in ten matches at an average of 59.16 and took 23 wickets at an average of 17.26.

Jason Holder hailed from Barbados is known as a reliable batsman and a steady medium pacer who was also the recipient of the prestigious Lord Gavron Award in 2009.

A cricketer from Trinidad Akeal Hosein is a bowling all-rounder and known for his tight wicket-to-wicket left-arm spin and his ability to score quickly in the lower middle order. He was also the part of the 2012 Under-19 World Cup and played domestically for Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados in CPL between 2014 and 2019.

Shimron Hetmyer- A Guyanese cricketer who plays as a top-order batsman for the West Indies cricket team and remains one of the five breakout stars in men’s cricket. He had also remained the captain of Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.

Brandon King from Jamaica has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for West Indies from several national and international players. Barbadian cricketer Shai Hope is a right-hand Windies batsman who made their debut against England in 2015. He has played several matches in the national team and scored a double century against the Windward Islands team.

Another Guyanese cricketer- Gudakesh Motie is a left-arm bowler who played for the national team of West Indies team. Trinidadian cricketer Nicholas Pooran made his IPL debut in 2019 and played great innings across the globe.

Jamaican cricketer Andre Russel is a powerful lower middle-order batsman and smashing bowler who has been showing great abilities at several international tournaments. Sherfane Rutherford was the leading run-scorer for the Windies B team and had contributed to the cricket. He will be joined by, Romario Shepherd who is a Guyanese cricketer.

Among the prominent additions is that of Shamar Joseph, who made his Test debut earlier this year in Australia and led West Indies to their first ever Test win down under since 1997.

Notably, the countries of the Caribbean such as Trinidad, Antigua, Guyana, Saint Lucia, and Barbados will also host several matches of the T20 World Cup.