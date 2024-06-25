Victor Ashley from Barbados wins silver in finals of CCAN Games in Mexico

Victor Ashley won the silver medal in the 13-14 boys 100m butterfly in 59.25 seconds on the final day of the CCCAN Games in Mexico

Barbados: Victor Ashley won the silver medal in the 13-14 boys 100m butterfly in 59.25 seconds on the final day of the CCCAN Games in Mexico. Victor’s medal performance came on the last day of the competition.

Mihael Sobers of Alpha Swim Club won the Silver medal in the 11-12 boys 200m Backstroke in 2:25.15 minutes on the final day of competition at the CCCAN Games in Mexico.

A good word to describe Heidi Stoute who claimed her fifth gold medal at the just concluded CCCAN Games in Mexico. Swimming on the final night of the competition, Heidi won the 13-to-14 Girls’ 400 metres freestyle in 4:27.18 seconds for her fifth victory in as many individual races.

Swimming in the 400 metres medley relay on the final day of the CCCAN Games in Mexico, the girls placed second. The team was made up of Jaiya Simmons, Toria Alleyne and Kaitlin Balgobin.

Jaiya Simmons added another bronze medal to her total on the final day of the competition at the CCCAN Games in Mexico.

Jaiya brought home the bronze medal in the 13-14 girls 100 Butterfly in 1:05.62 minutes. On the final day of the CCCAN Games in Mexico, Heidi Stoute was still planning on more gold when she took to the pool for the 13-14 Girls 100m Freestyle race which she won in 57.88 seconds.

Jaiya Simmons placed second in this race in 1.00.01 minutes.

Akebulan Thuo is a student at The University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, emerged winner of the National NCD Commission’s polo shirt design competition from 40 designs submitted.

The competition hosted by the Commission used the theme, “A Healthier Barbados, A Healthier Me”, in a polo shirt design to reach various segments of the population as it aimed to get the health message throughout the school environments.

Second place went to Brooklyn Mascoll of the St Alban’s Primary School and third place went to Hayley Scott of Christ Church Foundation School.