Adante Martin from Barbados wins gold medal in 50m breaststroke race

Barbados: Adante Martin, a member of Dolphins Swim Club from, won a gold medal in the 50-metre breaststroke race in the 11-12 age group at the 16th Annual Summer Long Course Kickoff Swim meet.

The event took place on June 1 and June 2 at the Plantation Aquatic Centre, in Plantation, Florida and Adante did a personal best time of 40.13 seconds to secure victory in the race.

Swimming against 48 swimmers in his age group, Adante placed 5th in the 100-metre breaststroke with a time of 1:34.81 minutes and he was 8th in the 50-metre freestyle with a time of 31.83 seconds. He finished 27th overall in the 100-metre freestyle timed final and 23rd in the 50-metre backstroke with a time of 41.30 seconds, while he took 26th place in the 100-metre equivalent.

Adante’s performance earned him a berth in the Junior Olympics which will be held in North Carolina July 24 to August 8.

A student at Bright Sparks Academy, Adante represented Barbados at the 2023 Goodwill Games which were held in Jamaica and he is looking forward to competing in those games again this year.

Adante competed in the Aquatic Centre International Long course event at the Wildey days before jetting off to Florida where he was the lone Barbadian competitor at the event and accompanied by his mother, Lisa Martin.

Jaiya Simmons who is competing at the CCCAN Games in Mexico won a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle race and silver in the 200m butterfly. The Harrison College student was also a member of the girls’ 13-14 4x200m freestyle relay that won a silver medal with a time of 9:00.64.

On day 3 of the ongoing CCCAN Swimming championships in Mexico, the girls’ 13-14 relay team of Heidi Stoute, Toria Alleyne, Isabella Mayers and Jaiya Simmons took the silver medal in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay.

Heidi Stoute claimed a third gold medal at the CCCAN Games in Mexico, when she won the girls’ 13-14 50m Freestyle race and setting a new Barbados Age Group Record of 26.89 seconds.

A student at St. Winifred’s School, Heidi previously won the 800m Freestyle on day one and the 200m Freestyle on day two. She also won a silver medal as a member of the girls’ (13-14 age group) relay team in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay.