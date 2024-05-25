UWP has no vision: Using false tactics to defame Dominica’s growth

National growth always remains on top in the cards of the Government which comes into power with the vision of the nation’s betterment

Roseau, Dominica: National growth always remains on top in the cards of the Government which comes into power with the vision of the nation’s betterment. Dominican Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit always with each passing day is proving his great intentions for the progress of the Nation. Meanwhile, the opposition is revealing their ever-opposite intentions of destabilizing the national economy.

The United Workers Party leaves no idea of even a single projection that could say anything positive about them. For so long, they have been doing wrong to the country through their evil intentions.

There is no such arrow that has come from the opposition’s bow for the good of the country, elsewhere whichever came ahead was towards destruction only. And, there are several incidents which can be evidence of this.

At present, their agenda to halt the construction of the much anticipated international airport is one which has become an addition to their actions towards the devastation of the country. The opposition Ministers; Thomson Fontaine, the current Minister and Lennox Linton, the former one are steadily working on the strategies that could give them success in their actions.

However, PM Skerrit led administration is strongly committed and dedicated towards the betterment of the nation and its people. Thus, would never let them succeed with their hostility towards the nation

Looking back to the opposition’s past actions, there are several of the incidents. Some from 2023 to present are-

UWP worker’s demand for extortion from MMCE’s CEO, Anthony Haiden

Last Year, Trevor Tossy Johnson, one of the workers of the United Workers Party, demanded extortion from the nation’s biggest developer. For monetary gains, he defamed Montreal Management Consultants and its CEO Anthony Haiden. He blackmailed the developer and demanded the amount of USD 20,000 to USD 25,000 per month.

Role of Opposition in OCCRP’s Report

At the time, when the country was being targeted for providing citizenship to the people who are not with the clear chits, it was revealed that the opposition was involved in such a foolish activity. Strong investigations were held on this which stated that Trevor Tossy Johnson who is a worker of UWP was in touch with OCCRP.

Such a revelation clearly marks the opposition’s role in Dominica’s economic devastation.

UWP’s agenda behind Do Nothing Campaign

Just a few months back, the United Workers Party had strong intentions to mislead the people by manipulating them while they proposed a “Do Nothing Campaign.” The opposition disseminated the information to the public to encourage them to do nothing so it could harm the economy of Dominica.

All such actions evidently state of the opposition’s wrongful intentions towards the country.