USA woman held with ammunition at airport in Kingston

USA female held and charged after getting caught with unauthorised ammunition at the international airport in Kingston on 03 April.

Jamaica: A female citizen of the United States of America, was held by the police department and charged after getting caught with unauthorised ammunition possessed by her at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, on Wednesday, 03 April, around 10:00 am.

The citizen of the United States of America is identified in the reports by the name of Alexis Henderson, who is a 30-year-old woman and belongs to the River Parkway locality of Atlanta, Georgia State of the USA.

As per the sources, the woman from the United States of America was taken into custody with ammunition by the law enforcement authorities on the day in Kingston, while the accused was in the process of boarding to leave Jamaica.

The accused woman was at the airport at nearly 10:00 am to go back to her home in the United States of America. While the luggage of the lady was under the regular checking process, the on-duty airport staff noticed something suspicious in the bag of the woman.

As per the police reports, on suspicion of the woman, the security staff examined the luggage of the victim thoroughly, and they found seven counts of 0.38 ammunition carried with the other stuff in the bag.

The woman was immediately taken for the inquiry by the security staff. After the question and answer session, the woman was not able to explain anything to the authorities after which she was handed over to the police officers who continued with the further proceedings.

The accused woman of USA origin was not allowed to leave the island nation of Jamaica and was taken into custody for the airport in Kingston, after which she was interrogated and charged with the offence of carrying ammunition illegally.

The charges were laid in relation to the crimes committed in the presence of her attorney for which she will be taken to the court for the hearing in the case. It is said that the date of the appearance of the accused woman in front of the judge is scheduled to be on Tuesday, 09 April, in the Kingston and Saint Andrew Parish Court.