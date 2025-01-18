Silver Airways adds six extra flights for USVI Agri Fest 2025

The flights are being added to celebrate the United States Virgin Island Agrifest which is scheduled to be held in St. Croix for three days.

Caribbean: Six extra flights were added by Silver Airways to expand the route between St. Croix and St Thomas. The extra service will start operation on February 13, 2025, and will run through February 17, 2025, with a fare of $79 for one-way.

The flights are being added to celebrate the United States Virgin Island Agrifest which is scheduled to be held in St. Croix for three days. Patrons are invited to explore local food, vibrant crafts and other markets for natural offerings through direct service of the flights of Silver Airways.

Schedule for extra flights

On February 13, 2025, two flights of Silver Airways will provide direct service from St. Croix to St. Thomas at 9: 25 am and 11: 45 am. On February 14 and 16, 2025, five flights will be operated to transport passengers from St Croix to St Thomas with scheduled return flights.

The first flight will operate from St Thomas to St Croix at 8: 15 am and then arrive at 8: 45 am, while the return flight will fly with departure time of 9: 25 am and arrival time of 9: 55 am.

The second flight of the day on the route will depart from St Thomas at 10: 35 am and arrive at 11: 05 am. On the return flight, the departure time of Silver Airways will be 12: 45 pm and the arrival time will be 1: 15 pm. Flights from St Thomas to St Croix will depart at 1: 55 pm and arrive at 2: 25 pm.

On February 15, 2025, service of the flight from St Croix to St Thomas will depart at 8: 20 am and arrive at 8: 50 am.

On February 17, 2025, the service will operate for two times from St Thomas to St Croix with departure time of 9: 35 am and the arrival time of 10: 05 am. The second flight of the day will fly with a time of 11: 55 am and the arrival time of 12: 25 pm.