Dancehall Sensation Byron Messia wins Grammy for “Best R&B Album”

St Kitts and Nevis: Byron Messia, a dancehall sensation from St Kitts and Nevis won his first-ever Grammy Award for “Best R&B Album” on Sunday. He created history and won the award as an artist for Chris Brown’s 11.11 (Deluxe) album at the 67th annual edition of Grammy held in Los Angeles.

Representing St Kitts and Nevis at the global stage, Messia cemented his position as a great dancehall sensation and displayed his influence on the global music industry. He collaborated with Brown and performed on the track “Nightmares” which is considered a standout from the deluxe edition of 11.11.

The song and the collaboration between Chris Browne and Byron Messia made headlines across the world and turned out to be one of the biggest tracks in 2024. It has led them to win the Grammy for showcasing brilliance in the music industry and capturing attention from being the small island state of the Caribbean region.

The song captured attention due to the unique blend of Messia’s signature style and Brown’s smooth R&B vocals. With his unique talent and skills in the music industry, Messia has earned great attention and appreciation due to his hits such as Taliban.

In June 2024, his single “Choppa” secured a massive stream of 2 million views on YouTube in the first 10 days of its release. It has gained immense popularity due to the smooth and attractive track, featuring the collaboration between Lil Baby and Russian.

Notably, he was also enjoying the success of his recently released dancehall track, “The Grand Rising”, featuring the collaboration between Armanii, Bryon Messia and Squash. These stars have also been featured in Malie Donn’s project that was released on November 22, 2024.

The release showcased the concepts of V6 hitmaker where they showcased their respect for the music industry, enhancing the diverse range of music. Additionally, Byron Messia also secured places at several Billboard magazines, enhancing his presence in the global music industry.