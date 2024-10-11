PM Terrance Drew flaunts artwork of his office, displaying sustainable solutions

The artwork was collected from the exhibition that was held last November in St Kitts and Nevis and served as the platform for the local creators to showcase their skills.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew flaunted the artwork installed in his office through his social media. The art pieces were created by 10-year-old artistes of St Kitts and Nevis who displayed those in the Department of Youth Empowerment’s Youth Art Exhibition.

The artwork was collected from the exhibition that was held last November in St Kitts and Nevis and served as the platform for the local creators to showcase their skills. Through the art pieces, the vision of the sustainability has been reflected while highlighting the magnificent beauty of St Kitts and Nevis.

The artworks were displayed for the entire month of November Youth Month and the pieces featured a range of subjects from heritage sites to sustainable growth. Themes including renewable energy, conservation and natural scenery were typically portrayed through the paintings.

The exhibition was opened for the people of St Kitts and Nevis inside the Cable building where they viewed the exhibition from Monday to Friday. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew remembered the artwork and said that these pieces served as a reminder of the potential and creativity within the younger generation.

The conference room in Government Headquarters also featured a stunning mural by Sasha the Artist Studio. The artwork made the children featured the message of saving earth and conserving the environment with portraits of the trees, water, rivers, earth, renewable resources.

In one of those paintings, cruise ships docking at Port Zante was also showcased, reflecting the appeal of St Kitts and Nevis as the tourism destination. In another painting, the beaches, monuments and other hotspot destinations of the country were showcased on the walls of the Prime Minister’s office.

While emphasizing the significance of renewable energy, the children also made solar panels with earth. The painting aims to highlight the importance of green energy which could be helpful in preserving the environment and reduce the reliance of the countries on carbon footprints.

One painting of them also showcased the clean and clear water of St Kitts and Nevis, while other displayed that a hand effecting the earth’s environment with the pollutant elements.

The emission of carbon footprints is the major cause of climate change, and the government of St Kits and Nevis is also on the path to become world’s first sustainable island nation by fulfilling all goals. So, such initiatives are one of the steps aiming to create awareness among children about the importance of the health of the earth.