Exclusive: Amusement Park, Taste SKN to celebrate St Kitts and Nevis Independence 41

St Kitts and Nevis: Three major cultural events have been lined up for the celebration of 41st Independence of St Kitts and Nevis until September 19, 2024. The festivities will kick off with the highly anticipated “Amusement Park”, followed by Taste SKN and the ultimate celebration of 41st anniversary.

The Amusement Park will be officially launched on Friday this week at 4: 30 pm with a grand opening ceremony at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park. The celebration for the opening will be held until 5 pm and after that, the park will offer joyous celebration of nationhood.

The first night at the park will feature live entertainment with the performances of the Sugar Band, EK, DJ Tero and Sensia. The adults will have to pay $10.00 for the entry and the admission of the Children is free.

The Amusement Park will be followed by “Taste SKN” which is scheduled to run from September 14 to 21, 2024 under the theme- “Savour The Flavours of St Kitts and Nevis Cuisine.” With the event, the foodies will be treated in a proper journey of culinary and fun-filled activities.

The restaurants from across St Kitts and Nevis will participate and create dishes with different techniques and ingredients, showcasing their skillset in the cooking. The flavours of the country will also be displayed in the event where travellers will be allowed to savour the offerings in the food industry.

Local chefs and farmers will be given a chance to use the platform to connect with foreign arrivals for their product showcase. They will benefit from the market during the festival as the stalls will be given to display their food.

The participating restaurants from St Kitts included Carambola Beach Club, Jamrock, Creole Restaurant, Splash Restaurant- Royal St Kitts Hotel, Park Hyatt- The Great House, The Coal Pot, Ital Creations, and Calypso Restaurant- St Kitts Marriott Resort.

Other restaurants from Nevis included Boddies Restaurant and Pizzeria, Sensations Restaurant and Bar, Hill Top Bar and Restaurant, Sunshine’s Beach Bar and Grill, Rodney’s Cuisine and Passion Bar and Grill.

The third event is the major celebration for the 41st anniversary of St Kitts and Nevis as the country gained the Independence on September 19, 2024. The event will feature proper diaply of culture, music, and patriotism, aiming to unite citizens and visitors for the moment of nationhood.

The celebration will be held at Johny B Under the Tree (Fish Market Simpson Bay at 7 pm where the locals will be encouraged to display their food offerings. The food and drinks will be available with live entertainment.

The Kittitian and Nevisians are invited to come and celebrate the Independence Day with the local people at the fish market.

The 41st anniversary celebration of Independence of St Kits and Nevis is considered as the grand event to remember the national heroes and freedom fighters. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew called it an essential part of the history of the Federation and stated that the month-long celebrations mark the creative form of recognizing the struggle faced by their national heroes for their independence.