John Fetterman invites criticism after his ‘Inappropriate’ dressing at Trump’s inauguration

At the inauguration of the 47th U.S. President, Fetterman wore shorts and a hoodie, despite the cold weather.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-21 08:28:03

John Fetterman at the inauguration

John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Senator is being widely criticized by the netizens, after his appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Fetterman is being trolled for his ‘inappropriate’ dress sense at one of the most professional events in the US.

Fetterman at the inauguration ceremony of the 47th President of US, wore shorts and hoodie, despite the chilling weather in the country. Trump’s inauguration was forced to be held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to the record low temperatures outside.  

 

The Pennsylvania Senator confidently sat in the front row at the event in his casual outfit. Following his shocking move, he has invited criticism on his way, with residents trolling him on social media. 

JOHN FETTERMAN CRITICIZED FOR HIS ATTIRE AT TRUMP’S INAUGURATION 

A user named Stephanie Frey Herman wrote on Facebook, “He is so disrespectful I mean come on I’m all for being comfortable but there’s a time and a place. Show respect for yourself and your community you represent.”  

Julia Jordon, another user on social media stated that she also can’t stand Trump, but that does not mean that she will dress like this for the inauguration event.  

 

 

I can’t stand trump but dressing like this is entirely unacceptable for anyone’s inauguration. He should have declined to go, if it was that much of a problem. The only person he made a fool of is himself,” she wrote. 

 

Brooke McNeil in her reply stated, “He’s the one who is getting the attention. He did right by choosing what makes him feel comfortable, and he doesn’t have to look like all the other suits.” 

Robert Samuel also replied to Julia Jordon’s statement and said, “not actually I think it’s perfect Trump doesn’t have any respect for the office of the presidency so why should we have respect for his swearing in.”

 

 

Another user named Kim Clements highlighted that he barely puts efforts in himself indicating what type of senator he is, “Very disrespectful. If this is how he handles his personal life, and how much effort he puts into himself, I can only imagine what type of Senator he is. At least take some pride in your appearance.” 

RESIDENTS SUPPORT JOHN FETTERMAN FOR HIS CASUAL APPEARANCE AT TRUMP’S INAUGURATION  

While he is being widely trolled for his outfit choice for a professional event, some are even supporting Senator John Fetterman as they compare him with Trump, noting that the President himself never respected everyone. 

 

Shannon Smith-Stewart wrote, “Ya'll screaming "no class" when Trump created the "no class" system. Good for him, give them a dose of their own medicine. At least he showed up, unlike Trump 4 years ago.”

Lisa Valdovinos another user said, “He’s showing the same amount of respect that Trump shows to people. At least he showed up unlike Trump at Biden’s inauguration.” 

