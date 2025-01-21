John Fetterman invites criticism after his ‘Inappropriate’ dressing at Trump’s inauguration

At the inauguration of the 47th U.S. President, Fetterman wore shorts and a hoodie, despite the cold weather.

John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Senator is being widely criticized by the netizens, after his appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Fetterman is being trolled for his ‘inappropriate’ dress sense at one of the most professional events in the US.



Fetterman at the inauguration ceremony of the 47th President of US, wore shorts and hoodie, despite the chilling weather in the country. Trump’s inauguration was forced to be held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to the record low temperatures outside.

Senator John Fetterman shows up to Trump's inauguration in gym shorts and a Carhartt sweatshirt.



Wild.pic.twitter.com/1iwyqhaZfH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

JOHN FETTERMAN CRITICIZED FOR HIS ATTIRE AT TRUMP’S INAUGURATION

The Pennsylvania Senator confidently sat in the front row at the event in his casual outfit. Following his shocking move, he has invited criticism on his way, with residents trolling him on social media.

A user named Stephanie Frey Herman wrote on Facebook, “He is so disrespectful I mean come on I’m all for being comfortable but there’s a time and a place. Show respect for yourself and your community you represent.”



Julia Jordon, another user on social media stated that she also can’t stand Trump, but that does not mean that she will dress like this for the inauguration event.



John "a literal brain injury turned me conservative" Fetterman. — Glenn Kitson (@GMKitson) January 21, 2025

Arguably, criticism being balanced n this case shows his bias, since Fetterman was wearing gym shorts and a hoodie, while Trump *gasp* wore an Italian suit. He’s interesting, but a complete hack 😂 — JohnPOG 🇻🇦 (@JohnPOG_) January 21, 2025

“I can’t stand trump but dressing like this is entirely unacceptable for anyone’s inauguration. He should have declined to go, if it was that much of a problem. The only person he made a fool of is himself,” she wrote.

With the way that John Fetterman dresses he's the John Daly of US Politicians!!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Steve Bennett (@stevebennett801) January 21, 2025

Brooke McNeil in her reply stated,

Lemme guess: Increasingly mentally disturbed John Fetterman. — Rodney Proctor 🇺🇸🇺🇦🪖🖋️ (@rpwpb) January 21, 2025

I’d agree but then John Fetterman looked like a sofa with a blanket — grifkah45 🍉 (@grifkah45) January 21, 2025

Another user named Kim Clements highlighted that he barely puts efforts in himself indicating what type of senator he is, “Very disrespectful. If this is how he handles his personal life, and how much effort he puts into himself, I can only imagine what type of Senator he is. At least take some pride in your appearance.”

RESIDENTS SUPPORT JOHN FETTERMAN FOR HIS CASUAL APPEARANCE AT TRUMP’S INAUGURATION

While he is being widely trolled for his outfit choice for a professional event, some are even supporting Senator John Fetterman as they compare him with Trump, noting that the President himself never respected everyone.

I vote John Fetterman for best dresses at the inauguration. Love that guy just don't give two fucks lol . AMERICA FUCK YEA — Tyler Gifford (@TylerGiffo44175) January 21, 2025

Shannon Smith-Stewart wrote,