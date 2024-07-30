UK provides £500,000 to St Vincent and the Grenadines post Beryl

The UK has provided the twin island state of St Vincent and Grenadines with a £500,000 relief fund post Beryl.

St Vincent and Grenadines: The British high commission or the UK provided £500,000 in support to St Vincent and Grenadines after Hurricane Beryl caused massive damage to the twin-island nation.

The announcement of aid was made by Foreign Secretary of the UK, David Lammy, who expressed sympathy with those who lost their loved ones and their belongings.

“This funding will help support disaster recovery efforts, as part of a swift and coordinated response in the region. That such a storm has developed so early in the season shows that we are facing a climate emergency and must act now” Lammy added.

According to the sources, the UK also provided strong support to the nation at the time of Hurricane BERYL demonstrating the significant ties between both the countries. UK authorities dispatched a relief aid packed with 800 shelter kits capable of supporting up to 4,000 individuals at the time.

These kits, together with 1,620 buckets for water collection and storage, were also delivered to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines, which were severely damaged by the catastrophically damaging category-5 hurricane.

Reportedly, the British high commissioner also collaborated closely with CDEMA to help deploy disaster response teams, establish and operate emergency operations centers, assess needs, and organize logistics throughout the nation.

The High Commissioner also emphasized the new British government’s commitment to making climate change a top priority. Although St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada are politically independent, they are still being served by Britain’s King as their ceremonial and constitutional Head of State.

This is to be noted that the island nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines was severely destroyed by the hurricane BERYL. According to a recent statement by the Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, the tourism sector of St Vincent will take at least two years to revive completely since the hurricane BERYL has caused immense damage to the nation.