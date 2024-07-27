St Vincent and Grenadines: New Acute Referral Hospital to Be Built at Arnos Vale

The government of Saint Vincent and Grenadines is all set for the construction of new hospital which will address the healthcare needs of the country.

St Vincent and Grenadines: The government of the island nation signs a significant contract with Overseas Engineering and Construction Co. (OECC), a Taiwanese company for the development of an Acute referral hospital at Arnos Vale.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves signed the agreement, paving the way for improved medical facilities in the country. According to the reports, the hospital is set to be built on the northern side of the ET Joshua Tarmac’s Runway. The construction of the project, however, will commence from 31st July 2024.

The minister of health, St Claire Prince also joined the contract signing ceremony and stated his gratitude for the continued development of the healthcare sector providing strong support to the locals.

Minister Prince stated that it is critical that this new hospital be built as it is meant to address the problems and requirements of the changing times. He also thanked the government and the people of the Republic of China in Taiwan, and he expressed confidence that the OECC would construct the hospital on time.

Notably, this project will allow the government to respond affluently to treatments associated with medical emergencies. This initiative will also be expanded to provide several other facilities including Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid services, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, enhanced Ophthalmology, and other major services.

It is to be noted that the hospital will also address the need for enhancement of acute stroke care as it is an emerging threat across the nation. The estimated total cost of construction and equipping the hospital with all the necessary equipment is said to be 110 million US Dollars.

Furthermore, the Minister of Health also emphasized Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and its condition stating that it required significant adjustments to its layout and functionality for its expansion. Construction of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is anticipated to commence after the Acute Care Hospital is open and available to citizens.

The Minister indicated that Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will be turned into a Maternal Child and Health Centre of Excellence to improve and modernise the country’s health services.