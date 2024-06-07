Two men injured by shooting near bar in Arima

A case of the shooting attack is under investigation in which two individuals were left injured in Arima on Thursday, 06 June.

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of the shooting attack is under investigation by the law enforcement department in which two individuals were left injured near a bar in the Malabar locality of Arima. The criminal incident was reported to the police officers on duty in the locality during the attack at midnight on Thursday, 06 June, around 12:25 am.

The individuals who became the victims of the shooting attack in Arima and left injured are identified in the reports. Among the two victims, one is a 21-year-old man named Jabari Maloney, who lives at 51 La Croix Avenue of Malabar in Arima. The other victim was a 30-year-old man named Alian Weekes, who is from the neighbourhood along Trainline Road in Malabar, Arima, a town in north of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the shooting was launched by one suspect who arrived at the locality of Arima while he was possessing a firearm with himself. The two victims were present at the location opposite Pro Sports Bar along Malabar Extension Road. It is said that the victims observed the armed assailant and got worried for their safety and life.

As the suspect started firing over the individuals, Jabari Maloney became fearful and ran and attempted to escape the firing to stay alive. While running, Maloney heard the sound of several explosions behind his back. It is mentioned that the victim was able to survive the attack but still got injured while running.

Reportedly, the victim, Jabari Maloney, got shot in his buttocks which left him injured in the shooting of Arima. However, the injured man ran in the north direction along La Croix Trace into Joseph Avenue and managed to find the police officers on duty in the region.

Subsequently, the injured man informed the officers from the Arima police unit about the act of shooting near the Pro Sports Bar. The officers acted on the statement of the injured man and arrived at the spot where they found the marks of the crime. The suspect, who was in his motor car, which was a Toyota Aqua in a dark colour, was already out of the scene.

The officers found one more man injured near H&N Hardware, who got shot outside the bar while he was sitting on a beach. Instantly, both the injured men were assisted to the Arima Health Facility without wasting any time for the treatment. At the hospital, both the men received medical attention and reported being healthy after treatment.

Meanwhile, the investigation team of the police department made their way to the site of the shooting against the victims in Arima and seized the area for common people. The Northern Division CSI personnel went to the site and recovered around six shells of spent 9 mm ammunition. The case is active currently, and the police officers are making a lead to find the culprit.