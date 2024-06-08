Camuto man suffers chopping attack for alleged sexual assault

Trinidad and Tobago: A 51-year-old man suffers several injuries from a chopping attack by a suspect during a confrontation in Camuto. The crime took place at the home of the suspect in the town, which the victim was able to escape on the morning of Wednesday, 05 June, around 08:00 am. The reason behind the attack on the victim was the allegation of sexual assault on the stepdaughter of the suspect.

The victim who got wounded in the chopping in Camuto for allegedly sexually assaulting the stepdaughter of the suspect is identified through the reports. The victim is disclosed to be a resident of a neighbourhood along Caratal Road in Camuto. Camuto is a town in the northwestern section of Trinidad Island. The man is recognised by his documented name, Randolph De Gannes.

As per the details on the Camuto chopping case, the victim was present at the house of the suspect along Gatapajaro and Caratal Road on the day. At the time when they were together, an argument started between them, which eventually turned into a confrontation. It is said that the argument was ignited over the incident of sexual assault on the stepdaughter of the suspect.

Reportedly, the suspect raised the allegation that the victim assaulted his stepdaughter sexually. The act of sexual assault against the lady was recorded three weeks before, for which the suspect marked the victim guilty. As the situation got elevated, the victim decided to leave the place and headed outside to his motor car to get away from the suspect.

It is mentioned that while the victim was trying to leave the place, he faced an issue starting his motor vehicle. Within moments, the suspect went out of the house with a knife in his hand and attacked the victim. In the act of crime in Camuto, the suspect dealt the victim a rapid chopping attack, which resulted in injury over multiple places on his body.

The victim started his struggle in order to save himself from the attack by the suspect with a knife. In the struggle, both sides got injured and also suffered bite marks. Somehow, the victim managed to get himself out of the situation after starting the vehicle. The victim took his vehicle and fled from the site, after which he immediately contacted the police department.

Subsequently, the victim made a statement and filed a complaint against the suspect at Cumuto police station. The police officers on duty reported the complaint and took instant action in response. Straight after, the injured victim of the chopping attack was conveyed to the Cumuto Health Centre for medical help.

Later, the victim was assisted to the Sangre Grande Hospital for proper treatment of his wounds. It was reported that the victim suffered multiple injuries from chopping on his hands and right ear. There were also bite marks and bruising on his forehead, for which he was treated, after which the man was reported in stable.

Meanwhile, a team of police personnel from the northern division CSI arrived at the address mentioned for the chopping incident in Camuto and initiated the inquiry along with the investigation. The responding officers, including Cpl Sammy and PC Mahabir, visited the site and recovered the knife used to commit a crime. The investigation is in process.