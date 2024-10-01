Dominica: Students and Teachers style crazy socks for exciting event

This event was held on Friday 27th September, under which all the students and staff members of the college were to wear colourful and innovative socks.

Dominica: The Dominica State College recently conducted an innovative and crazy event on their campus named ‘Crazy Socks Day’. It was held to create successful funding for their new smart classrooms. The authorities set a $2 contribution, for participants with socks and $5 for those without socks.

All the members of the school committee and students were seen wearing colourful socks with different patterns and designs. Some of them wore mismatched socks, while many were seen wearing unique and thoughtful designs.

One of the students wore an innovative and creative pair of socks. She wore white socks, designed with a beautiful pattern of purple- and blue boxes. However, the uniqueness emerged in the attached beautiful braids on one leg and the other was adorned with a beautiful fur ball.

Creativity by Dominica State College students

However, many other students and staff members were seen wearing beautiful designs ranging from cartoon designs to beautiful checks.

Notably, this activity was led by the college authorities in order to promote inclusivity and provide students with an innovative and exciting activity to enjoy their time at the college. This aimed to make college a more welcoming and inclusive space rather than a stressful and competitive atmosphere.

The Socks Day is not the first of its kind, the college often holds such creative activities. A few days back the college held a bottle challenge as part of their activity period. The students had a fun time at the event, and many even walked away with cash prizes and created fun memories.

Moreover, the DSC Environmental Club specifically took part in World Rivers Day to promote sustainability, conservation, climate change, and more. The event was led in Portsmouth at the Indian River with P.A.Y.S on the weekend.

The College located in Stock Farm, Roseau, Dominica has been in service since 1960. However, it was officially established as Dominica State College in 2002 with an aim to provide excellent education to the students. The institute which is recognized as one of the premier institutions of higher learning offers a unique classroom experience.

The institute offers associate degrees and certificate courses in many disciplines, while it offers a bachelor's degree in Business Management, Nursing, and English. This diversity in their courses aims at teaching students each and every aspect and the college in the future is also looking to add on more courses in their Bachelors field.