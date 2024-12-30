Trinidad and Tobago government to discuss upcoming poll in Parliament in January

The meeting is happening quite before the tenure officially concludes and the talks are likely to feature the government’s preparations for the poll.

With the general election of Trinidad and Tobago due to be held in 2025, the government’s upcoming parliamentary caucus is likely to hold talks on various matters, including the status of the proposed laws, and further planning for the electoral contest.

Sources in the governing People’s National Movement (PNM) confirmed the development. The caucus will also plan for the remaining days of the parliamentary year.

On Thursday, December 26, Camille Robinson-Regis, leader of the Parliamentary Caucus and Cabinet, said in a statement that as the parliamentary term concludes in August 2025, the PNM Parliamentary Caucus will meet in retreat on January 5 and 6 in Tobago.

“The purpose of the retreat, which the Honourable Prime Minister will chair, is for the team to review its activities and plan its programme for the year 2025,” the PNM leader’s statement added.

The governing party’s members of Parliament and senators will be present at the meeting. Robinson-Regis, however, did not reveal details of what the meeting will take up.

Sources, however, said that the talks will focus on the work that has been completed during the current government’s term and the work which is pending, including new proposed legislation. The meeting is happening quite before the tenure officially concludes and the talks are likely to feature the government’s preparations for the poll.

PNM eyes third consecutive victory

The PNM is looking to win power for the third consecutive time in the next elections, after its victory in 2015 and 2020 when it defeated the United National Congress (UNC) led by former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

While Trinidad and Tobago’s House of Representatives’ agenda has no bills listed after the Tobago autonomy bills were defeated in the second week of December, the Senate has several bills that are yet to be completed. One among them seeks to establish the Private Security Service Authority and regulate the private security industry, while another aims to amend the Sexual Offences Act, Chap. 11:28.

The last time a government retreat was held in Chaguaramas in September last year after the local government election was held and the launch of the fifth and final session of the 12th Parliament.

After the retreat, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said talks were held about development programmes and plans for the 2024-25 National Budget. Several areas where the government has taken initiative were discussed with each minister making a presentation. Areas such as economy, crime and energy security were taken up.

Meanwhile, both the PNM and UNC were preparing for the elections by nominating candidates. The opposition party has already announced names of candidates for at least eight constituencies.

For the governing party, the nominees for the Tobago East and Tobago West seats were likely to be screened before the caucus talks are held. Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis have been nominated unopposed from Tobago East and Tobago West seats, respectively. Both have represented their respective constituencies in the Parliament since the 2015 election.