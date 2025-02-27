Barbuda Airport runway expansion project to begin in 2025

PM Browne said the government is in the middle of taking the final call on the new terminal’s design to accommodate increased air traffic and house enhanced passenger facilities.

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has revealed his government’s plan to invest $15 million in 2025 to upgrade the new airport on the island of Barbuda, including the extension of the runway and the development of a modern terminal.

Speaking on a radio programme recently, he said talks were already underway with the contractor which constructed the airport. “We intend to pursue the expansion of the Barbuda Airport concurrently. We have already started discussions with the firm and have asked them to provide a proposal to extend the runway by about 2,000 feet,” the PM said. The airport’s runway is currently 6,100 feet long.

PM Gaston Browne said the government is in the middle of taking the final call on the new terminal’s design to accommodate increased air traffic and house enhanced passenger facilities. The Labour leader, who has put a strong focus on improving Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector and eyed Barbuda’s development despite criticism from the isle’s local activists, said his government is developing plans for a modern terminal to accommodate the rising demand and improve the overall airport experience in the twin island.

The extension of the runway is likely to give a major boost to Barbuda’s tourism sector, making the island more accessible for tourists, both regional and international. The project will take off later in 2025 and is expected to be completed in two years.

The authorities aim to make the runway 8,000 feet long which will enhance the airport’s capacity to accommodate larger planers and private aircraft that land at Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport, which is also set to witness a major renovation this year.

Dominica, another Caribbean nation, has also extended the runway at its current Douglas-Charles Airport to promote tourism. Recently the United States’ United Airlines started a direct flight to Dominica, which now awaits an entirely new airport to be operational next year.

For the tourism-dependent countries of the Caribbean, airports and longer runways have thus emerged as a major focus to widen their entry points for visitors and likely investors.

Barbuda’s new airport opened in October 2024

Barbuda’s tourism sector witnessed a boost in October 2024 when the Burton-Nibbs International Airport, named after two Barbudan political leaders, was opened to replace the old Barbuda Codrington Airport which was devastated by Hurricane Irma in 2017. The new airport signalled a new era in Barbuda’s connectivity, tourism and economic growth.

Developed for US$14 million, the new airport boasts a long runway which is twice as wide as the old airstrip. While it can accommodate larger aircraft, including private jets, it is also equipped with a full LED runway lighting system, which enables Antigua and Barbuda to allow night landings. There is also a 600-foot parking apron which can host several private jets, facilitating Barbuda’s popularity as a luxury destination. It also has a rescue and firefighting category of 5, as against the previous airport’s category of 1.

The airport has been constructed by Bahamas Hot Mix.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Transportation Charles Fernandez called the new airport a shining treatment to the Labour government’s visionary leadership.

“We have taken bold steps to modernize this island, ensuring that its air links are second to none in this region so that Barbuda can also take advantage of the remarkable growth in our country’s tourism,” he added.

The runway-expansion project is part of the Browne-led government’s bigger infrastructure push, ensuring that Barbuda offers aviation facilities of international standards supporting its economic growth.

Antigua and Barbuda has seen a surge in tourist footfalls, both arriving by air or by sea. In the first eight months of 2024, the stay-over tourism air arrivals in the Caribbean island-nation reportedly grew at a rate of 17 per cent. It was better than the high figures the country registered in 2019, the last year before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Browne was also ecstatic about the new airport, saying at its opening ceremony that it would serve as a catalyst for growth and development.

“This in essence will actually open up Barbuda. It’s going to be the catalyst for growth and development to attract more tourists and investments, increased trade, and enormous amount of opportunities, including career opportunities for Barbudan people,” he said.

The airport, besides giving a boost to tourism, also created immediate employment opportunities for Barbudans in the form immigration officers, security officers, and others.

What people said on runway extension plan

People came up with diverse opinions on the Antiguan and Barbudan government’s plan to extend the runway at Barbuda’s new airport. While some said it was a welcome development, others said it should be environmentally sensitive. One said the announcement was made ahead of Barbuda Council elections while another hoped that the work would progress smoothly.

“This runway expansion will put Barbuda on the map, but we must ensure it’s done responsibly,” one said.

“A much-needed upgrade for the island. Hopefully, it will help attract more flights and tourists,” said another.

A third one remarked, “The airport is built in the middle of nowhere in the wetlands. Its already disrupting the animals grazing and the hunting.”

The construction of the airport saw several obstacles – legal, financial and political – after work started in 2017 before it became successful.