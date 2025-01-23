Hughes Fire burns 9,500 Acres in Castaic: How to protect your home during wildfires

The fire erupted near Lake Hughes Road, north of Castaic Reservoir Road in Castaic at around 10:50 am on Wednesday.

A new wildfire dubbed Hughes Fire has erupted in the Castaic area of California, burning more than 9500 acres. The wildfire which erupted Wednesday morning immediately spread throughout the county, due to dry bushes causing several evacuation orders.

The fire erupted near Lake Hughes Road, north of Castaic Reservoir Road in Castaic at around 10:50 am on Wednesday. The fire quickly engulfed dry bushes and trees and further fueled by strong Santa Ana winds.

According to the data shared by the California Fire department, the fire has not been contained so far. However, investigations are currently underway to find out the exact cause of the fire.

As per reports, roughly 32000 people were evacuated or warned of evacuation from different communities across the south, north and west of Castaic. Several different roads have been closed to control wildfire and prevent any disaster.

These roads include Lake Hughes Road, Templin Highway, Pine Canyon Road, Dry Gulch Road, San Francisquito Canyon Motorway, and Parker Road.

According to the data shared by the California Fire department, they deployed 20 pre-positioned engines, 4 Hand Crews, 4 bulldozers and aircraft to support the Hughes Fire. According to them more than 1100 firefighters were strategically prepositioned across the region to address the ongoing critical fire weather which is under red flag warnings.

PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE DURING A WILDFIRE

The California Fire department has also shared preventive measures and actions which need to be taken to prevent the damage from the fire and stay safe. Residents are requested to follow the following precautions and stay safe in their houses;

DO NOT IGNITE ANY FIRES: No outdoor burning, campfires, or use of equipment that can spark. AVOID HIGH-RISK ACTIVITIES: No mowing, welding, or driving over dry vegetation. A single spark can ignite disaster. PREPARE YOUR HOME: Remove flammable items from around your property, clear gutters, and ensure GO bags are ready. STAY ALERT: Monitor local news and sign up for emergency services notifications for updates. Be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. High winds and low humidity make even small fires unstoppable. Your vigilance can prevent catastrophe.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR HOME DURING A WILDFIRE?