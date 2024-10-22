LIAT 2020 to offer direct service between Trinidad and Antigua

LIAT 2020 invited travellers to book their flights on its official site and stated that the route expansion will enhance the experience for the visitors of the beautiful islands of the Caribbean region.

Trinidad and Tobago: LIAT 2020 is all set to offer direct service flights to Trinidad and Tobago from Antigua and Barbuda, starting this November. The service will open new routes and increase the operations between the two destinations.

After launching its commercial service, LIAT 2020 announced new routes for the service of flights for several destinations of the Caribbean region. Earlier, the airline will offer direct service from Antigua to Barbados with weekly operations, providing new routes between the destinations.

Earlier, the new route between Antigua and Tortola was also established by LIAT 2020 with the prices starting at US $99 inclusive of all taxes. The flights will be operated by aircraft ERJ 145, which has increased capacity and other seating facilities. The aircraft is known for seamless travel option while providing access to Caribbean destinations including Dominica, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.

The airline will provide service between St Maarten,and Antigua and Barbuda for new operations.

LIAT 2020 started its operations in August 2024 after the closure of LIAT 1974 due to the Caribbean pandemic as the last flight have been fly in January 2024. With the collaboration between the government of Antigua and Barbuda and Air Peace- a Nigeria based airline company started the operations of LIAT 2020 after investing in the airline.

While inviting the aircraft from Nigeria, the airline started its maiden flights by landing from Antigua and Barbuda to Saint Lucia. Now, the airline will serve as the connection between the small island nations of the Caribbean region while inviting the tourists from across the globe by opening route with several international markets including US, United Kingdom and other European countries.

