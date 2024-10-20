Dominica to build new electricity transmission network for geothermal plant

Speaking during the official groundbreaking ceremony on Friday Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit outlined that the benefits of the green energy and the geothermal power plant which is underway in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica has signed a contract for a loan of $38.9 million for the construction of the new electricity transmission network. The system will comprise transmission lines and substations, ensuring that the country can connect to Hydro Power and Geothermal Power to the Centre of Control of DOMLEC.

Speaking during the official groundbreaking ceremony on Friday Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit outlined that the benefits of the green energy and the geothermal power plant which is underway in Dominica. He announced that the country is in the final phases of the completion of the 10-megawatt geothermal power plant and called it a long and important journey.

Talking about the resilience journey of the country, he noted, "Dominica is leading the way in advancing renewable energy in the Caribbean and in Western Hemisphere, as the country is known for its resilience agenda and we will be referenced in the conferences such as COP by many international organization for the manner in which the country has responded to natural disasters."

Referring to geothermal as a crucial plant for Dominica, PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that the countries with the tourism and countries with manufacturing that are doing extremely well are countries where energy is at reasonable price, especially when there is a competition with global world.

In order to ensure the cost of energy makes sense to an investor especially in tourism and manufacturing enterprises, there is a need of the cheaper energy and in Dominica, people pay way too much electricity.

He noted that Dominica paid way too much simply because they import diesel to supply, and therefore, one will always import the inflation, import the cost and cost has to be passed on to the consumers because the government cannot subsidize it all of the time, neither would a private company like DOMLEC.

PM Skerrit further outlined that the cruise lines and cargo boats have also started looking for the ways of reducing the carbon footprint. He said the cruise lines are approaching international bodies to implement the notion of not using their generators while they are on shore and connect to the national grid.

He noted, "The grid will provide a supply of renewable energy that will account for their reduction in the carbon footprint and therefore our investments must take those things into consideration.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also outlined the ways of generating revenue through these cruise lines and noted that one carnival cruise ship will consume about 10 megawatt of electricity and if they are here for an entire day, this will generate huge revenue for Dominica, for DOMLEC.

Construction of Cabrits Marina

PM Skerrit further talked about the construction of the Maria and stated that the mega yards of the facility will be connected to the grid. So, the government is looking for the ways of ramping up the supply of energy and build greater supply for those who will come to shores of Dominica.

He said, "We will need that energy for the construction of the International Airport as the airport will be ready in 2027, so want it to connect with the national grid.”

Involvement of Private Sector

The private sector has been asked to come forward and invest in renewable energy which will generate huge opportunities in the supply sector. Private sector is also guaranteed to make a pretty decent return on their investment as the cruise lines are prepared to sign agreement with Dominica as there was one cruise line who asked PM Skerrit to sign a contract for a 10-year agreement.

Besides this, the negotiation for the construction of the cruise village has been started as it will certainly start in the first half of 2025, providing access to bigger cruise lines to come to the shores of Dominica.

PM Skerrit noted, "Geothermal ticked all of the boxes when you are talking about responsing to climate change adaptation resilience building, reducing the carbon footprint. So, we here in Dominica are working on it because it is important for economy.”

Disclaimer: The update on Dominica's geothermal plant is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.