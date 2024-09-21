Premier Mark Brantley flaunts his wife’s dress, showcases Independence colours

Premier Brantley and his wife all dressed up for the celebration of the 41st Independence Day of St Kitts and Nevis which was celebrated on September 19, 2024.

Nevis: Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley flaunted the dress worn by his wife Sharon Brantley through his social media while appreciating the local designers who created it. The dress, designed by Esther Brookes, highlighted the national colours of St Kitts and Nevis.

He called the dress beautiful and noted that the work done by the local designer is amazing as they have incredibly portrayed the significance of the vibrant culture of the country.

Sharon Brantley who wore a red coloured dress adorned with the skirt in the petal shape, which is in the yellow, red, and green colour. The dress is tucked with the dress with the help of the black-coloured embroidery patch.

Sharon Brantley On one of her shoulders, the shash-type plate has been fitted which is of the same colour as the skirt. The hair accessory of Brantly also featured the national colour of St Kitts and Nevis. On the second shoulder, a beautiful clutch was also added into the dress which is also designed by the local designer Mika O’ Biren.

The dress was made by Esther Brookes who was also assisted by Thelma Hunkins and their work was appreciated by Premier Mark Brantley. He extended gratitude and noted,” Thanks to Esther and also to Thelma Hunkins who worked with Esther to create this beautiful dress. The beautiful clutch is designed by local designer Mika O'Brien.”

St Kitts and Nevis celebrated its 41st Independence Day on September 19, 2024 with ceremonial parade and other cultural activities. With month-long events and celebrations, the country celebrates Independence with exclusive events to pay tribute to the national heroes and enhance the heritage presence among the young generation.

Premier Brantley also expressed delight and stated that this is the time to honour the freedom fighters who struggled in their lives for Independence.