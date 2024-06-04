SVG Air announces special fare on flights for Vincy Mas 2024

The special fare has been announced by SVG Air on the flights operating from St Vincent for the Vincy Mas 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The special fare has been announced by SVG Air on the flights operating from St Vincent for the Vincy Mas 2024. The offer will be valid on the flight which will fly between June 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024, and the airline is invited to take advantage of the new fare special.

The flight which will fly between Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines will be available for as low as EC$1137.24 on the round-trip services. The service on the route from Grenada to St Vincent and the Grenadines will be given on special fares for as low as EC$700.20 for the upcoming Vincy Mas 2024.

The service of the flight on the route from Carriacou to St Vincent and the Grenadines will be provided on the fare for as low as $613.50. The special fare will be available from June 1 to August 31, 2024. The service will not be included EC$100 departure tax for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It will be payable in Cash to the AIA Immigration Authorities on departure and the flights will be available on the official sites of the SVG Air. The flights will enhance access to travellers who want to travel to the country and attend the Vincy Mas 2024.

The Vincy Mas 2024 will kickstart in St Vincent and the Grenadines on June 29, 2024, and run through July 10, 2024. The festival will feature a series of events, focusing on the local culture and tradition of the country.

The festival will commence with Soca of Summer, Elevate Tropical Ecstasy, DIP, Cheers, and Worst Behaviour and these events will provide the perfect chance for the locals to grow their products and offerings.

Carnival is known as one of the busiest times to visit the Caribbean as it features authentic festivities and the proper showcase of the unique history, culture, and tradition of the region. The Vincy Mas will also consist of Fantastic Friday, Junior Carnival, Junior Panorama, Junior Calypso, Steel and Glitter, EVO, Dimanche Gras, Jouvert and T-Shirt Band Street Party, and Mardi Gras.