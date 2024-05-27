Sunrise Airways lands at St Kitts for first time with Water Salute, offers 6 days service

Sunrise Airways launched its inaugural flight to St Kitts as the E120 aircraft landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport with a special Water Salute on Sunday

St Kitts and Nevis: Sunrise Airways launched its inaugural flight to St Kitts as the E120 aircraft landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport with a special Water Salute on Sunday. The flights arrived at the destination from Antigua and the celebration skies get even brighter with the brief welcome ceremony by the tourism ministry.

With the first flight, Sunrise Airways is all set to operate its regular service to St Kits and Nevis which with twice daily flights. The service will be provided six days a week except Tuesday, enhancing connectivity across the Caribbean region.

The flight will start from Antigua and then land at Dominica and then depart for Antigua and then arrive at St Kitts for six days a week. However, the airline will provide service from Antigua to Saint Lucia for once daily, aiming to offer better connection to the travellers to the Caribbean region.

The aim of the service is to provide exciting new routes and expand the experience of travellers with the chance of economic growth and seamless connectivity. During the welcome ceremony, the pilot was greeted by the tourism authority and the celebration of the first flight featured the perfect display of the culture and heritage.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also attended the ceremony and expressed pleasure with the enhanced connectivity of the country. He said, ”St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the inaugural flight of Sunrise Airways, and the new service significantly increases connectivity and intra-regional travel.”

He further noted that they will continue to improve airlift which will create jobs and grow the economy which is the upliftment of the local community of St Kitts and Nevis. PM Drew also lauded Marsh Henderson and her team for their continued hard work.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also shared glimpses of the arrival of the flight and welcome ceremony. He termed it a better day as the inaugural flight of Sunrise Airways landed at RLB International Airport from Antigua.

The newly-reinvigorated regional carrier provides the service to St Kitts and Nevis with Embraer 120 twin-prop service with direct and non-stop flights. The aircraft will accommodate over 30 passengers and offer seamless travel options to the travellers.

Chief Commercial Officer of Sunrise Airways- Claudio Buncamper added that the daily service of the airline from Antigua to Saint Lucia and St Kitts will enhance regional connectivity and provide new business opportunities., With the service, the airline will become the very first Caribbean carrier to offer direct service from Antigua to these countries.