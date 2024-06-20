Sugar Mas 53 set for Dec and Jan 2024, know events

The 53rd edition of the Sugar Mas has been set for December 13 to January 2, 2024, under the theme- “There is only one place to be Sugar Mas 53.”

St Kitts and Nevis: The 53rd edition of the Sugar Mas has been set for December 13 to January 2, 2024, under the theme- “There is only one place to be Sugar Mas 53.” The calendar for official and private events has been unveiled, featuring Comedy Shows, Parades, Pageants for males and females, and music shows.

The pre-events of the Sugar Mas 53 will kick off with the “Sugar Mas Awards” on November 17, 2024, aiming to honour several contributors towards society building. Power Soca Elimination, Groovy Soca Elimination and Senior Calypso Elimination will be held as the pre-events for the Sugar Mas 53.

The Carnival Comedy Show featuring Majah Hype, Carnival Warmup, Pure Bliss, and Panorama will be one of the feature events of the Sugar Mas. Last Jam, Fete Ready, Breakfast Party, and Sumfest Fete will also be held as the official events for Carnival 2024.

In addition to that, the private events will include the Agri Night Market, Carnival Comedy Show, Festival of Lights, Breakfast Party, Pure Bliss, and Luxe Carnival. The private events is aimed at enhancing the travel experience of tourists from across the globe, featuring the spirit of Christmas and other Boozy Brunch.

The calendar of the official event will include:

On November 22, 2024: Power Soca Elimination

On November 23, 2024: Groovy Soca Elimination

From November 29 to 30, 2024: Senior Calypso Elimination, Ties and Tiaras Family Gala, and Event R Us

On December 1, 2024: A Meri Eri Christmas and Erica E Music and Shadon

From December 2 to 5, 2024: In the Spirit of Christma

On December 6, 2024: Festive Friday and Downtown Basseterre

On December 7, 2024: Carnival Comedy Show and Delvin the Promoter

On December 8, 2024: Junior Calypso and Monarch Finals

On December 9, 2024: Socasize, Carnival Warmup by Ministry of Health

On December 10, 2024: Minister’s Cocktail

On December 14, 2024: Soca Monarch Finals

From Dec 14 to Dec 22, 2024: Festival of Lights and Wholesome Family

On December 15, 2024: Senior Calypso Monarch Semis, Rhum and Soca Fete, Deejay Flames, and Giftd for a Purpose

On Dec 17, 2024: Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis Pageant

On Dec 18, 2024: Folk Galare Competition, Agri Night Market, Ministry of Agriculture

On Dec 19, 2024: Miss St Kitts and Nevis Pageant

On Dec 20, 2024: Pure Bliss and Cane Juice

On Dec 21, 2024: Cooler Fete and Cane Juice

On Dec 22, 2024: Boozy Brunch, Carambolaq, Shorts and Shaes, Pink Edition and Study It

On December 23, 2024: ASAP Glow Parde, ASAP

On Dec 24 and Jan 3, 2024: In De Circus

On Dec 24, 2024: Midnight Escape Street Festival, Aktivate Boat Ride and Bacchanal Chasers

On Dec 26, 2024: Luxe Carnival: Arrivals

On Dec 27, 2024: Senior Calypso Monarch Finals and Sunset Fete, DJ Tero

On Dec 28, 2024: National Junior Carnival Parade, Rep U Band, Know Yuh Friend Bar

On Dec 29, 2024: Panorama and other events

On Dec 30, 2024: Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen International

On Dec 31, 2024: Rotary Club of Liamulga New Year’s Gala

On Jan 1, 2024: Fete Ready, the Carnival Experience, Grand Carnival Parade and Last Lap

On Jan 3, 2024: Last Jam, Dre Entertainment, Luxe Carnival and Luxe Last Lap

On Jan 4, 2024: Ultra White and Chill