Sugar Mas 52: Small Axe Band wins Road March title

Small Axe Band secured the title of the Road March Competition of Sugar Mad 52- a national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Small Axe Band secured the title of the Road March Competition of Sugar Mas 52 national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. The team sang the song “Showcase”, earned a total of 816 points and won the prize of $20,000.

The second position was secured by the Grand Masters Band with the song Happy. While gaining huge support and appreciation, the team earned 751 points and won the prize of $15,000. Nu Vybes stood in the third position with the song “Ken and Barbie”. The team gained 740 points and won the prize of 10,000.

The highly anticipated Road March Competition is hosted by the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee in the Sugar Mas 52. It is the annual parade, aiming to showcase the culture and traditions of the country.

The participants of the competition hosted the parade through the streets of Basseterre and sang the songs with the proper display of the music heritage of St Kitts and Nevis. The patrons enjoyed the competition and viewed the mesmerising of the country.

The Road March Competition is known as one of the profound events in the culture of St Kitts and Nevis festivals. The Sugar Mas 52 has been concluded with different parades such as Jouvert and Road March. The competition promotes the local artists and provides them with a chance to show their musical skills in front of the citizens.

Prime Minister of St Kits and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, and other cabinet officials also attended the competition and encouraged the participants for their performance. He also shared glimpses and lauded the citizens for reviving the culture every year on the streets of Basseterre.

The Road March Competition have been judged with particular criteria as it was held in three distinct locations: The Circus, Bay Road (Pelican Mall) and Church Street. The contenders were given a five-minute performance on which basis the winners were determined.

The performers were examined by three judges with a comprehensive 100-point system including music, lyrics and crowd response. The participants were given a single round to impress the judges.

The performance of the participants was evaluated by 40 points, out of which 25 points were given to the presentation and 15 were given to the rendition.

Besides this, the contenders were given a chance to collect 20 points from music, of which 5 points were given to each arrangement, melody, quality of sound and originality.

The lyrics were evaluated on the basis of 15 points, and five points were given to each Word Craft, Content and creative.

At last, the 25 points were given to the participants on the basis of the response of the crowd.

Notably, the Grand Masters Band won the Road March Competition last year as part of the Sugar Mas 51. On the other, this year’s champions, Small Axe Band became the first runner-year and Upset Sound was the second runner-up.