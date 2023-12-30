St Kitts and Nevis: Routes for Sugar Mas 52 parade unveiled

The route of the different parades of Sugar Mas 52- a national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis has been unveiled on Friday.

St Kitts and Nevis: The route of the different parades of Sugar Mas 52- a national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis was unveiled on Friday. The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force announced the routes and asked the patrons to follow the protocols.

The parades will include the Junior Carnival Parade, Grand Parade and Last Lap as Sugar Mas 52 has been reaching its conclusion. The parades will feature the gathering of thousands of patrons on the streets of St Kitts and Nevis and dress in cultural appearances.

The routes are specified by the police force for each player, as the participants will be judged by the crowd. The participants will dress up in proper attire as per the theme and display the cultural dance and music of St Kitts and Nevis. The more effective the display of the culture, the more the chance of winning the parade will be given.

Grand Parade Route

The parade will start at 11 am from Cayon St in front of Dr William Connor Primary. It will follow the main road onto Pond Road and further proceed to the stage area in front of the Newtown Playing Field.

After that, the patrons will move right onto Craft House RD, then right onto Bay road. The route will further feature the Fort St, after which the gathering will move left onto Cayon St.

The fifth route of the parade will be left onto Church St, and then a Slight right onto College St at the bottom of Chuch St. After that, the crowd will move left onto Bay road, then left onto Fort St. The right onto Cayon St, then right onto West Independence Square St is also included into the parade.

The ending of the parade will be held when the crowd will take right onto Bay Road, and it will repeat the route until 8 pm.

Junior Carnival Parade Route

Starting at 1 pm, the first route of the parade will be Dr William Connor Primary, through which they travel east along Cayon St. The crowd will further move right onto Church St, then slightly right onto College St and then reach the bottom of Church St.

The third route of the parade will feature the moving of the crowd left onto Bay Rd and then left onto Fort St. Then, the parade will take right onto Cayon St, then right onto West Independence Square St., and now they will move right onto Bay Rd and then right onto Fort St.

After that, the parade will head straight up Victoria Road to Carnival Village, where the parade culminates.

Last Lap Route

The parade will start at 2 pm and the troupes will move off from their mas camps. It will be initiated on Bay Road in front of the National Museum, which is the old treasury building. Then, they will take a right or left onto Fort St. The gathering will further left onto Cayon S and then left onto Church St.

After that, the direction of the last lap will move slightly right onto College St, and then left onto Bay Road. The fifth route of the parade will feature the left side onto Fort St, then right onto Cayon St. While starting the sixth route, the parade will move right onto West Independence Square St, and then they will take a right onto Bay Road.

The parade will further repeat the route until 9 pm.

Besides this, the Royal Christopher and Police Service also announced some guidelines for the patrons for the hosting of the parade.