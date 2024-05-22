Special sale launched on different seeds amid Nevis Agriculture Awareness Month

A special sale has been announced on the seeds of different crops amid the celebration of the 11th anniversary of Agriculture Awareness Month.

Nevis: A special sale has been announced on the seeds of different crops amid the celebration of the 11th anniversary of Agriculture Awareness Month. The sale will run from May 27 to 29, 2024 2, with assistance from the Larinson Parry Agriculture Department.

The sale will be applicable on products such as watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, cucumber seeds, stimulants, and fertilizers. The special discount on every product will enhance the market for local business holders and provide authentic experience to the customers. It will enhance the presence of Nevis products among the people and make them buy the locally grown products.

Through the offer, the customers will get an 11% discount on products such as watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and cucumber seeds. The discount will be available on May 27, 2024 and provide products at efficient rates to the customers.

In addition to that, a 15% discount will be available for stimulants and fertilizers on May 28, 2024, and 5% off will be given on all available seeds on May 29, 2024.

Notably, the Ministry of Agriculture of Nevis commenced activities for Agriculture Awareness Month 2024 on May 2, 2024, under the theme- “Promoting Sustainable Agriculture for a Resilient Future.” The activities have been designed to promote their home-grown agriculture products and take steps to fulfill their 25% by 25 agenda of the government.

The month was kickstarted with Staff Morning Devotions at Larinson Parry Agriculture Department, aiming to extend gratitude to God. In the second event, the Livestock Feed was distributed by the Department of Agriculture to the local farmers, helping them enhance their crop production. The event was held on May 9, 2024 at 9: 30 pm.

The protected gardens were opened in Nevis on May 21, 2024, at the Wellness and Behavioral Centre, Prospect Estate. The aim of the gardens is to promote flowers and fruits for the benefit of the citizens.

The fourth event of the month will be the Veterinary Division Open House, which will take place from May 22, 2024, to May 24, 2024, from 9 pm to 2 pm. The fifth event will be Staff Dinner and Awards, which will be held on May 23, 2024, at 7 pm at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

Ministry’s Cook-off will be held as the last event on May 31, 2024. The Agriculture Awareness Month 2024 has been serving as the platform for the local farmers and small business holders to showcase their locally grown products and promote the food items of Nevis.

The stalls and display of the products have become the prime part of the month, which also helps in promoting and gaining a distinguished market for the customers and local sellers of Nevis.