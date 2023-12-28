St Kitts and Nevis: Agriculture Ministry signs MoU to enhance local farming

The farmers will also be given numerous opportunities to enhance their crops with true information and modern techniques.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Southern University and A & M College (SU). The memorandum was signed in a brief ceremony at the government house on Wednesday.

The MoU has been considered significant in enhancing the prospects and lifestyle of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins, Minister of Education- Geoffrey Hanely and Cabinet Secretary joined the Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd.

The Ministry of Agriculture signed the MoU with the University to enhance the agriculture sector in St Kitts and Nevis. The MoU will offer benefits to farmers and the general public as it will promote the local products of the country.

The MoU will also initiate several projects to enhance the diversity in the agriculture sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

Besides this, Southern University is known for providing consultancy services in the agriculture sector. Through his MoU, the university will again guide the ministry and enhance its services in the sector. It will also play a significant role in enhancing the knowledge of the farmers.

The farmers will also be given numerous opportunities to enhance their crops with true information and modern techniques.

Further, the partnership will empower the farmers and numerous agriculture practices with the advancement and modern techniques. The farmers will get the chance to study several facts, such as crop development, medicinal plant research (specifically concerning medicinal cannabis), and livestock farming.

In addition, the university will also promote food safety and contribute to the overall well-being of the agriculture sector of St Kitts and Nevis. The partnership is considered historic due to its offerings as it will provide the citizens with the most economical degree option.

It will also promote the educational opportunities and affordability in the agriculture sector. The local farming and advancement of the skillsets of the agriculture workforce will be part of the initiatives of the Memorandum of Understanding.