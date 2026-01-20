Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes inaugural call by Valiant Lady

The symbolic exchange underscored the strengthening partnership between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Virgin Voyages.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed the inaugural call of Valiant Lady on Tuesday. The visit was celebrated with a welcome ceremony where plaques were exchanged between the officials of the country and the cruise officials.

The symbolic exchange underscored the strengthening partnership between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Virgin Voyages. The welcoming ceremony also celebrated the destination’s rising profile within the premium cruise market. Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Kishore Shallow welcomed the vessel’s arrival, noting that the call represents confidence in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a world-class, sustainable cruise destination.

We are delighted to welcome Valiant Lady to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This inaugural call reflects our growing appeal, our readiness of our infrastructure, and our commitment to delivering authentic, high-quality experiences for today’s global traveler. We welcome this partnership and look forward to the economic opportunities, cultural exchange, and enhanced visibility it brings to our nation, said Minister Shallow.

Valiant Lady brings with it a new generation of cruise visitors seeking immersive, boutique-style experiences. Passengers will have the opportunity to explore the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, contributing to local economic activity through tours, attractions, and small business engagement.

This inaugural call reflects the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ strategic efforts to attract cruise lines that share our vision for responsible tourism development and long-term partnerships that benefit our people and protect our environment.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, port officials, and private-sector partners, continues to strengthen the country’s position as a premier cruise destination in the Southern Caribbean.

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extend a warm welcome to the captain, crew, and passengers of Valiant Lady, and look forward to many more successful calls in the years ahead.