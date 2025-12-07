Valiant Lady makes inaugural visit to Dominica

The Valiant Lady was welcomed in Dominica with a ceremonial plaque exchange, highlighting the growing collaboration between cruise lines and local tourism authorities.

Roseau, Dominica: Valiant Lady docked in Dominica for the first time on December 2, 2025 with thousands of passengers. The cruise ships from the Virgin Voyages offer exceptional tourism experiences to visitors from around the world in this nature-rich Caribbean island.

The Valiant Lady was welcomed in Dominica with a welcome ceremony, where officials and the ship’s crew participated in a plaque exchange to strengthen collaboration. Representatives from DDA, MOT, DASPA, and HHV Whitchurch joined the captain for the customary plaque exchange.

The plaque ceremony reflected the strengthening relationships that help increase calls, diversify their cruise offerings and expand economic opportunities for local stakeholders. Every inaugural visit supports the continued growth of Dominica’s tourism sector.

Tucked into the lush hills of Soufriere, Bambooze Sulphur Baths offers warm volcanic pools, soft steam, and a soothing quiet that brings you closer. Here, healing feels natural, and every moment feels like renewal. Visitors have explored these places with great enthusiasm.

Earlier this week, Dominica also welcomed MV Queen Mary 2 of Carnival for being part of a Tree Planting Initiative at the Botanical Gardens.

As per the cruise schedule, around 7 cruise ships are scheduled to be docked this week from December 1 to 7, 2025 in Dominica. The country welcomed four cruise ships including MV Queen Mary II, MV Valiant Lady, MV Grand Princess and MV Virtuosa.

The first ship docked with 3108 passengers, while Valiant Lady docked with 3350 passengers, MV Grand Princess arrived with 3100 passengers and MSC Virtuosa arrived with 6334.

Dominica will welcome MV Vision of the Seas on Saturday with 2514 passengers, MV Mein Schiff 2 with 4100 passengers and MV Aidamar on Sunday with 2686 passengers. The cruise ships will be docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port, aiming to enhance the tourism sector of Dominica.

Queen Mary 2 also docked at Roseau this morning.