Juju's Homecoming Sparks Mass Celebration, Fans Pour onto Streets

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred, often regarded as ‘Juju’ by fans has officially arrived in Saint Lucia after her triumphs at international platforms. The hype for her arrival was at its peak as fans were madly awaiting her homecoming.

She arrived on the island yesterday, taking her first step in Saint Lucia after her consecutive victories at different sports events. She stepped down from American Airlines and was welcomed by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hillaire.

Julien Alfred in Saint Lucia Upon her exit from the airport, fans were waiting for her all cheering to take one look of their Olympic sensation. Notably, a motorcade was held to honour her arrival which initiated from the airport to Gros Islet.

All her fans accompanied her throughout the rally as a testament to her global achievements. However, this didn’t mark an end to the celebration yet as it will continue till 27th September through several different events.

She will be visiting Ciceron Primary School, attending the National Concert at the Dammy Saren Cricket Ground and attending the school’s rallies. Julien Alfred will also be meeting several government officials and will move ahead to address the youth to establish deep enthusiasm to bring the best for their nation.

Julien Alfred's victories include an Olympic gold and silver from Paris Olympics 2024 This was the first ever gold clinched by a Saint Lucian athlete to which she is widely celebrated. She also grabbed a gold at the Brussels Diamond League recently against her Olympic rival Shacarri Richardson.

As the Olympic athlete travelled through American Airlines to reach Saint Lucia, she was recognised by the authorities at the airline who honoured the presence of the athlete to fellow passengers.

The captain also noted that as the plane landed at its destination, the Olympic gold medallist would be the first to leave as the Prime Minister would be there to honour her. He further addressed everyone to remain seated as the process takes place.

It is to be noted that as the airline landed it received a water canon salute. This acted as a surprise but at the same time a thoughtful gesture among all the citizens. The captain also recognised this situation while telling everyone to not panic while it took place.

PUBLIC WENT MAD OVER HER ARRIVAL

As soon as Julien Alfred touched Saint Lucia, she has been receiving widespread praise among the citizens as fans went crazy over her. As she stepped in her open hood car fans were following her to get a picture to cherish forever.

Saint Lucians excited to meet Julien Alfred Saint Lucia’s support for Julien Alfred remains steadfast and states how the Olympic star’s win has influenced the lives of those living there. Their reactions show their pride and support for Julien Alfred.

Netizens have even started calling her Juju out of love and respect, depicting their support for the Olympic star. Julien Alfred is all set to receive more accolades and honours for her win in the coming days as she is being celebrated by the authorities.

As a National Holiday has been already announced under her name, this already marks the ultimate achievement for a performer as it etched her name in history.