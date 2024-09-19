St Peter's festival Calendar revealed, celebration to continue till 27th October

The Carnival committee stated that the event this year will be held under the theme “One Community Moving with Togetherness.”

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Peter's Festival will commence this October and the authorities have revealed a complete calendar scheduling all events for the much awaited celebration.

The Carnival committee stated that the event this year will be held under the theme “One Community Moving with Togetherness.” This festival will be held over a span of 22 days, begining from 5th October and ending on 27th October.

The vibrant celebration will be centered around Unity, Culture, and fun to energize the aura and build lasting memories for everyone attending the event.

The celebration will start with an opening ceremony that will include a Family and Food Fair, following this a church service will be held on 6th October.

One of the major attractions for this event is the football league which will be starting from 8th October until 22nd October. The other highlight is the cricket league which will be held from 9th October to 23rd October. These sports leagues will include several teams across the community participating for the coveted title.

St Peter's festival Calendar The celebration will continue with a community health walk and exercise session on 12th October. This has been themed as a ‘walk of Peace’. The next day on 13th October, an Elderly Appreciation event will be held.

The next event lined in for the celebration is Jouvert Morning, which is set to be conducted on 19th October. The event will end to its conclusion with three events lined up for consecutive days from 25th October to 27th October.

These will begin with a Frieye Concert featuring several local artists ruling the stage with their performances and grooving the audience with their beats.

Next will be a Parade Day and After party session, these events will provide a platform to cherish the local art and tradition through customized outfits and cultural performances.

Finally, on the last day of the event, the Miss St Peter's Queen Pageant Competition will be held, which has been placed strategically at the end to glue together the audience for the complete event. The St Peter's Queen Pageant will be held under the theme ‘Crime Prevention’.

Notably, this celebration of culture and tradition combined with that of beauty and sports will provide the residents of St Peter's an exciting opportunity to get relieved of their busy lifestyles and enjoy to their fullest.