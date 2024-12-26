Steel Pan Local Artist Prentice grabs tourists’ attention at RLB Int’l Airport on Christmas

As St Kitts and Nevis welcomed over 9500 passengers on the occasion of Christmas onboard three vibrant cruise ships, locals are known for hospitality and warm reception.

Basseterre, St Kitts: A steel pan local artist Nigel Prentice grabbed the attention of the tourists at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport and Port Zante on Christmas day. He welcomed the guests with sweet melodies and extended warm greetings for their festive vacations to the shores of St Kitts.

As St Kitts and Nevis welcomed over 9500 passengers on the occasion of Christmas onboard three vibrant cruise ships, locals are known for hospitality and warm reception. One of the highlights were the citizen of Sandy Point artist Prentice who displayed his talent and skill in Port Zante in the morning and at RLB International Airport on Christmas afternoon.

His exceptional melody and expertise in playing steel pan impressed passengers who gathered around him to listen to his special and unique tracks. They also interacted with Prentice and lauded his capability to entertain audience who visited St Kitts and Nevis from across the globe.

Nigel in an exclusive interview noted that he has been playing at the Arrival Hall at Port Zante since the age of 10 years. Thousands of tourists arrive and leave the country after spending their quality vacations on the shores onboard different cruise ships.

He also talked about another artiste Jerome who is known for his guitar playing skills and noted that they have performed together on several special occasions to entertain the audience. Both have also grasped the attention of the tourists from across the globe while playing on cruise ships when they are in Port Zante.

Prentice noted, “The motive behind playing in port and at the airport is to spread joy and happiness with a medium of music. We just want to showcase the offerings and warm hospitality of St Kitts and Nevis, so that guests can enjoy every inch of the Caribbean Island. They want tourists to immerse in the feeling that Caribbean Island offer with its exclusive offerings and other specialties.”

Notably, both brothers are also recognized for their performances at local hotels and private functions across St Kitts and Nevis.

Over 9k passengers in St Kitts and Nevis

A total of 9762 passengers celebrated the Christmas eve on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday. They visited Port Zante through three cruise ships including Aida Luna, Mein Schiff and P&O’s Arvia, bringing exceptional tourism growth.

AIDA Luna brought 2050 passengers and Mein Schiff 2 brought 2506 passengers on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. While the last cruise ships of the day named Arvia brought the highest 5206 guests in the country.