Two basketball squads depart St Kitts and Nevis for international events

St Kitts and Nevis: Two squads of basketball departed St Kitts and Nevis to compete in two different international tournaments on Monday. For the first time in history, the Federation has sent the teams to the AmeriCup 2024 and Montserrat Invitational Tournament respectively.

The first team will compete in 3x3 national squad at the much-anticipated AmeriCup 2024 which is scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico. The event will be held in half-court format where teams from across the Caribbean and the Americas will gather to defend the title for this year.

The second team will participate in the 5x5 national squad at Montserrat for the Invitation Tournament held from December 10 to 14, 2024. According to the sports authorities of St Kitts and Nevis, the two teams are scheduled to play in these different tournaments for their country and will showcase their talent and skills in basketball.

Squad for 5x5 event

The national team for 5x5 event has been decided through their capacity and capability that were being showcased in recent tournaments in 2024. These athletes will compete in the U25 category as they undergo practice and training for six weeks.

The squad will be captained by Cecil Angel with the head coach John Speza and assistant coach Sheldon Pemberton. Other teams will include players such as Jayzanye Hodge, Jaylen Leader, Laquandre Lowrie, Viogel Masham, Tyquan Rogers, Corleone Sargeant, Leroy Wilkinson, and Lestin Wiltshire.

The team will be managed by Sean Crossley and equipment will be managed by Dalton Edsdaille.

Assistance from Ministry of Sports

The Ministry of Sports has extended full support to the team by providing EC$20,000 to basketball unit of St Kitts and Nevis. In addition to that, EC$5,700 were also given to St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for the development of the basketball skills in the country.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis had secured victory in last year’s tournament and now is eyeing to defend their crown in Montserrat.