All you need to know about disrupted flight service to Caribbean due to Hurricane Milton

Caribbean: The flight service to Caribbean destinations has been severely affected by the impending passage of Hurricane Milton. As the wind has been exceeding 160mph, the Category 5 Hurricane is forecasted to impact the Florida region with heavy rainfall, life-threatening thunderstorm and severe landfall.

Due to this, the flight operating to and from Florida and Caribbean has been cancelled and re-routed. Now, the Hurricane Milton has been posing threat to the Bahamas as the Tropical Storm Watch has been issued with the prediction that the conditions could become stormy across the island nation within 48 hours.

Caribbean Airlines to Silver Airway, Bahamas Air to Flamingo Air and other international airlines cancelled their service on Wednesday.

Airlines Effected by Hurricane Milton

Caribbean Airlines cancelled two flights scheduled to operate between Trinidad and Orlando on October 9, 2024, due to the Category 5 Hurricane. The passengers are asked to rebook their flights through the official website of the airline.

Silver Airways cancelled the flights that are scheduled to operate from October 7 to 10, 2024 and asked the customers to rebook their flights for travel through Thursday, October 17, 2024. The fees will be changed and waived for customers travelling October 8 through October 10, 2024, to/from cities such as Key West FL (EYW), Tampa FL (TPA), Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale FL (FLL).

Even, the Tampa International Airport (TPA) also suspended its operations starting October 8 due to Hurricane Milton. The airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 am on Friday, October 11, weather permitting.

Due to the cancelled operations, Silver Airways also added flights to several countries to accommodate the affected passengers. Flight 3M6082 has been added from Tampa to Pensacola and Flight 3M6052 will fly from Tampa to Tallahassee.

Flamingo Air also announced the suspension of the flights to Abaco and Bimini on Wednesday until further notice due to Hurricane Milton. The airline asked the passengers to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions.