19,967 tickets sold out for CPL match between Knight Riders and Warriors

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors recorded highest arrival of the audience as 19,967 tickets were sold out for the event.

The match on Sunday was one worth remembering due to an electrifying performance delivered by the teams. One of the major highlights of the event yesterday was the century made by Nicholas Pooran, whose performance led the Trinbago Knight Riders towards victory.

The atmosphere in the cricket stadium was truly enthralling as fans were cheering for their favourite teams. The high attendance is a mark of the craze the cricket tournament plays in citizen’s lives.

Following the last league match of the CPL, the match standing has now led Guyana Amazon Warriors at the top, and Trinbago Knight Riders at third position. Saint Lucia Kings are now standing at second position, whereas Barbados Royals are now at 4th position.

Both Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors have lost just 3 matches in the event out of all 10 played by them. Guyana Amazon Warriors, however, remains at the top due to their higher Net Run Rate with a difference of 0.126.

CPL match between TKR and GAW As the league matches have ended, the Qualifier matches will be played ahead. The first qualifier round will be played on 3rd October with Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings. One day prior to the first qualifier and eliminator round will be held.

The eliminator round will be played on 2nd October between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals. The winning team from the eliminator round and the losing team from the qualifiers will play against each other to fix their position in the Finals against the winner of the First qualifier.

The finals are scheduled for 6th October and hype is all high for the much-anticipated event. The Match going to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana, will bring an end to one of the most entertaining and thrilling CPL Playoffs conducted over more than a month.

The cricket tournament brought Caribbeans all together to chair their favourite teams fighting for the ultimate title. This year’s CPL marked a milestone achievement for South African player, David Miller, who played his 500th match while playing for Barbados Royals.

CPL match between TKR and GAW The hype for CPL is all high across the Caribbeans and the sold-out tickets are proof of the cricket craze among the Caribbean people.

Keeping in mind the success of the tournament and overwhelming public response, the Guyanese authorities are also conducting a Cricket Carnival that will focus on providing an extravagant experience to the attendees of the Guyanese culture, mouth-watering cuisines, soul-enriching music, and more.