Grand Bay Multipurpose Facility commissioned in Dominica

The full renovation of the two-storey concrete facility was carried out under the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 10 project, aimed at enhancing community infrastructure and access to essential services

Roseau, Dominica: The Grand Bay/Dubique Multipurpose Facility is commissioned in Dominica on Wednesday. The double-storey facility is aimed at serving the community and assisting the citizens in the provision of services and training activities.

The complete upgrade to the 2-storey concrete facility has been taken under the Basic Needs Trust Fund 10 project. Under the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development, the government of Dominica has constructed the facility at the cost of $870,256.62.

The ground floor of the facility also consisted of an expanded village, council office, conference room, library, office to house the District Development Officer, kitchen and washrooms.

In addition to that, the first floor of the facility will consist of an event hall with a complete stage, backstage rooms, storeroom and washrooms. It is aimed at enhancing the community engagement in Grand Bay so that people can come and share their views on different things in the government and many others.

The facility will serve as the platform for youngsters to boost their talents and natural skills through different activities. They will also be given a chance to interact with people of their age group and study at a peaceful location.

The Multipurpose facility will also be helpful in providing solutions and other support during the emergency water supply. It will also boost the external solar lights that will be more helpful in generating electricity for the community. It will also solve the problem or provide electricity to the people of the community during the emergency times.

The store will also serve as the platform where they serve the community of Grand Bay and Dubique well. It will also help in enhancing the community engagement, inviting citizens to come and engage with the mates of their communities.

The government of Dominica extended wishes to the community. Minister Vince Henderson also asked the citizens to leverage the facility as it will enhance and help them greatly.