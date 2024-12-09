St Kitts and Nevis records 19% drop in crime, 66% decline in firearm homicides after 90-day campaign

This discovery was made during the presentation of results from the historic “90-Day Campaign against crime and violence.”

St Kitts and Nevis: A notable 19% reduction has been reported in the overall crime cases in St Kitts and Nevis with a substantial 66% decline in firearm related homicides.

This discovery was made during the presentation of results from the historic “90-Day Campaign against crime and violence.” Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew noted that the campaign helped in raising awareness among the public about safe and secure life which has contributed well to mark a decline in the incidents.

According to Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force, in the third quarter of 2024, St Kitts and Nevis reported 247 criminal cases, marking a reduction of 19% from 306 reported cases during the second quarter.

In the firearm related homicides, a total of three such incidents have been reported that are much less than an average of three per month prior to the campaign. The police force also seized 13 firearms in 2024 so far with the help of the campaign against crime and violence, contributing to the drop in the cases.

90-day campaign against crime and violence

Launched on September 6, 2024, a 90-day campaign was designed to foster healthy, strong and peaceful communities that could involve in productive work. In 90 days, the government has collaborated with several non-profit organizations and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the situation and guide young minds about their prosperous future and encouraging them to focus on the right direction.

Through a series of steps, the initiative focused on the younger generation, aiming to ensure their long-term safety and security. Several consultations were hosted to enhance interaction and engagement between the communities and the younger generation so that productive ideas for the betterment of society could be generated.

Community Consultations: With the community consultations, the campaign bolstered positive approaches by inviting people of St Kitts and Nevis at one place and discuss the ways of mitigating crime rates. PM Drew also participated in these events, aiming to establish a more sustainable and a safe society.

The consultations have also provided invaluable insights into the lived experience of citizens, motivating people to eliminate the challenges and aspire to creating better communities.

Youth-Based Programs: The main aim of the campaign was to target younger generation due to which several youth-based programs were organized. The programs provided a framework and path to their successful careers and goals, making them understand the value of the lives.

Through these programs, youth are asked to think about their careers and ambitions, rather than focusing on other unimportant things. PM Terrance Drew also met with children and students from primary, secondary and tertiary level schools and encouraged them towards their study and other innovative and creative skills.

Educational Outreach: Several educational outreach initiatives were organized by the authorities to connect with students and parents. During the campaign, students discussed their careers and the fields they are interested in. They were guided about their future possibilities with innovative ideas, focusing purely on their brighter future.

In addition to that, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also outlined several other ways of dealing with the criminal incidents. They outlined several measures such as rehabilitation programs within the prison system to address and mitigate the true cause of these criminal incidents.

The initiative also stressed mental health support with a series of options that could deal with the root cause of the issue. PM Drew stated that support in mental health is necessary which could pave the right path for individuals who are involved in such practices, ultimately leading to decline in cases.

The campaign also welcomed all political parties, youth organizations, law enforcement, academic institutions, faith-based organization and other sporting communities to come together and share their ideas and recommendations to cater to the issue.

PM Terrance Drew’s optimistic approach towards campaign

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew expressed delight in declining of the criminal cases and stated that the government is planning to present the strategies and results of the campaign at the upcoming “Third CARICOM Symposium on Crime”.

He lauded the communities and noted that it was the communities who decided to deal with the situation collectively and together they have progressed. PM Drew noted that such issues are not only the concerns of the law enforcement, but these are also the real concerns that affect the entire community and society, these are public health concerns.

“We have to make our approaches comprehensive collectively so that the issue of the crime and violence could not hinder our progress and growth in St Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew added.