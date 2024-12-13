PM Terrance Drew expresses condolences over demise of Labour Party Co Worker

St Kitts and Nevis lost one of its prime citizens yesterday as Cleon Edwards, locally referred to as Bougna was found dead in his vehicle on top of Bird Rock Hill.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended condolences to his friend and outlined his contribution towards the Labour Party.

Cleon ‘Bougna’ Edwards Death: his contributions to St Kitts & Nevis and its Labour Party

The incident took place yesterday morning and police investigation reports are suggesting that this may be a case of suicide.

Edwards was popularly known for his social work and his unwavering support for the ruling Labour Party in the Federation. He was particularly involved in the development and beautification initiatives of the Island’s ferry terminal and surrounding areas.

Condolences and Support from Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew

Condolences have been pouring from across all parts of the country. Citizens have gone into a total shock and the state is in a stage of mourning. Among the first persons to release their statements regarding the sad development is long term friend and the federation’s Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Minister Konris Maynard.





“It is with great difficulty that I pen these words and extend my condolences to the family of my brother and comrade, Cleon”, the PM stated. “Cleon was attached to two of my ministries and he worked with distinction, demonstrating unwavering dedication and commitment. His passing is a profound loss for our country, party and all who knew him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Statement from Minister Konris Maynard regarding Bougna’s Death and rate of increasing road accidents in the federation

In another statement, Minister Maynard said, “Today is a very very sad day across St Kitts and Nevis. In addition to the tragic road fatalities that have unfolded, we have also lost our Labour General, Cleon ‘BOUGNA’ Rey. We extend our hands of support to Bougna’s family, friends and the Labour Party community during this time of grief.”

In addition to this, Minister Maynard went on to express concern regarding the high rates of road accidents having taken place over the previous few months and addressed the families who have lost their dear ones to the increasing number of road accidents that have occurred since July 2024 in the island federation by stating, “My profound condolences to all the families and friends of the fatal road accident victims who have lost their loved ones in the most unexpected ways.”