Fort Young Hotel announces Homecoming Offer for Dominicans returning for festive season

Roseau, Dominica: Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort announced an exclusive “Homecoming Offer” for nationals returning to Dominica during the Independence Season and World Creole Music Festival. Starting at EC$459, the tourists are invited to book the resort until October 31, 2024 with the offer for their stay until November 15, 2024.

With the offer, the guests will be provided with daily breakfast, a 15 minute neck and back massage with 10% off on the full spa treatment, 10% off on the Whale Watching Tours and the unlimited snorkeling from the jetty at the resort. The stay for upto 2 children under 12 years old will be free with this package.

The creole and independence season will bring excitement among the tourists and the offer will enhance their experience in Dominica. The daily breakfast will relaxing 15-minute spa will make tourists an escape from their stressed out life and anxiety. The guests will connect with the wonders of the Nature's Isle during the whale watching tours and explore the diversity in the natural offerings.

With the offer, the celebration of the special time will be held where the guests will be allowed to make new memories in the place that will always be home. The resort associated with Fort Mountain View will welcome the nationals of Dominica who will return to the country for the cultural celebration during the Independence and Creole.

Independence Season in Dominica

Dominica is all set to celebrate the 46th anniversary of Independence on November 3, 2024 with a rich calendar of cultural events. From Jounen Panyen to Kalinago Week, Market Days to Grand National Day Observance Ceremony, the tourists will be offered an experience of the heritage and culture.

The attendees will also embrace the rhythms of Kweyol culture and vibrant festivities such as National Days of Prayer and Thanksgiving, Opening of Independence Parade, National Heritage Day, National Youth Rally, National Miss Wob Dweyet Pageant, Titiwi Festival, Flavours of the World, Independence Exhibition, Creole in the Streets and the parade.

Creole Season in Dominica

The World Creole Music Festival is again returning to Dominica with wide range of festivities and three pulsating nights from October 25 to 27, 2024 will welcome local and international artistes. Three nights will feature the singers such as Fabulous Voice, Fanny J, Signal Band, Midnight Groovers, Upma, Kassav, Asa Banta, and Ridge and Pudaz.

Benefits of Festival Season

The festivities in Dominica will benefit the local small businesses while promoting their products among the diverse range of the tourists. The street vendors will get immense business for their local products, and the restaurants will receive numerous bookings during the peak season.