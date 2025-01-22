St Kitts and Nevis’s relay team finishes 2nd at 2025 Coach Alsup Invite

The relay team of St Kitts and Nevis secured second position in the 4x400m relay and pave the path to other rounds of the event.

St Kitts and Nevis: The sports squad of St Kitts and Nevis is performing in different categories at the 2025 Coach Alsup Invite which is underway at Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville, Missouri. Athletes represented the Federation and secured positions in different races at the global stage from January 15, 2025.

The relay team of St Kitts and Nevis secured second position in the 4x400m relay and pave the path to other rounds of the event. The team participated with 23 other participants and finished in the second position overall.

The members of the relay team included Chase Housh, Shamar Caines, Palmer O’Connor and Alexander Caines. The team finished the race with a time of 321.70 and turned out to be the second best in section 4 of the event.

Alexander Caines, who was a member of the relay team also participated in the 100m at the Coach Alsup Invite and finished the race in seventh position. He clinched the time of 2: 30.89 seconds, surpassing his own best time of 2: 31.31 from December when he participated at the 2024 Mel Tjeersdsma Classic.

On the other hand, Jonnicia Williams, a member of the Park University Track and Field Women’s team also competed at the 2025 Coach Alsup Invite. She started her running season from the event and performed in three events including 100m, 200m and the 4x400m relay.

Firstly, she participated in the 100m and secured the 8th position by clocking a time of 3: 14.36. Williams competed in the game alongside 22 athletes and finished at her own best time. On the other hand, she finished the 200m race in 29th overall position and clocked a time of 27.54 by competing against 60 other athletes.

In addition to that, Williams also participated in the women’s 4x400 relay section 2 along with her teammates such as Lilly Comarcho, Hannah Mand and Adison Hayden. The team finished in 7th position with a time of 4: 10. 42.

Further, she also represented St Kitts and Nevis in the women’s 400m team and secured the second position on the behalf of the Park University.

Shamarie Roberts competed in the 60m and secured fifth place in heat 10 and 25th position overall with a time of 6.80 seconds. He is a member of the Thunderbirds and participated in different events of the Men’s Track and Field team at the Corky classic from January 17 to 18, 2025.

The event was held at Texas Tech Sports Performance Centre. He also participated in the 200m event and finished in 18th position with a time of 21.85.