Samal Duggins visits Fahies Estate in St Kitts and Nevis, promotes agriculture sector

St Kitts and Nevis: Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis visited the Fahies Estate, Newton Ground for his ongoing field visit of the local food producers. During his visit he met with Christian Brown who is Field Technician for the McIhenny Company and the owner of the world-renowned TABASCO Brand.

The visit served as the opportunity to enhance the food production of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to promote the sustainable agenda. In the meeting, they discussed ways of enhancing the local agriculture sector and the economic growth of the country. The visit also promoted enhanced food production of the local farmers, promoting their income opportunities in different areas.

Browne who is an overseas and coordinates with all pepper growers for TABASCO also attended the meeting and shed light on the ideas that can be used to enhance the local production of the food in St Kitts and Nevis. He was accompanied by Dr Ashton Stanley who is a special advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Christian Brown visited the farm site and assessed the development of the pepper-growing operation in St Kitts and Nevis. He shared his perspective and provided enhanced feedback on the project, encouraging farmers to promote their 25 by 25 agenda in the country.

He shared his tips with the technical staff and expressed his applause for their soil fertility in St Kitts and Nevis. Brown expressed pleasure with the overall operation of the food production and lauded the efforts of the government to diversify and enhance the agriculture sector in the country.

Samal Duggins noted that the visit showcased the commitment of the government of St Kitts and Nevis towards the sustainable agenda. He added that the visit provided perfect insight into the growth of the pepper-growing operation.

Minister Duggins thanked Browne for the technical support which has provided perfect assistance in presenting a clear picture to the agriculture sector.