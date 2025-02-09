7.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Caribbean, tsunami warning cancelled

Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands faced a tsunami threat, but the situation has since been controlled, and the islands are no longer under threat.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the western Caribbean on Saturday night, prompting an immediate Tsunami advisory considering the extent of the Tsunami. However, the Tsunami warning has now been cancelled for parts of the region.

Where did the earthquake hit?

According to reports, the trembles of the earthquake struck at 6:23 pm eastern time at a depth of about 6 miles below the ground. The quakes were 130 miles away from south-southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands, the US Geological survey stated. Immediately after the earthquake the island officials called for a possible Tsunami threat, but later called off the threats, while issuing an ‘all clear’.

Impact on the Cayman Islands and Other Regions

The authorities of the Cayman Islands issued a statement noting that the earthquake extent was huge, but no damage has been reported on the island.

“It was a large earthquake, and we are thankful that no major damage has been reported across islands,” the Director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Danielle Coleman said.

Notably, the earthquake led to a silent ocean which prompted authorities to take immediate action as a Tsunami could approach the shores. According to sources, the shores were cleared off and those residing on coastlines were advised to move inwards.

Luckily, no Tsunami occurred, however strong and dangerous waves and currents were still experienced by a few. The US Tsunami Warning System stated that Cuba was also in a similar threat, however no warnings, advisories or watches for the region were issued.

Authorities Urge Caution Despite Lifted Warnings

Although all the warnings have been cancelled, the authorities still advise people to prevent getting in waters including beaches, bays, marinas etc. as a preventive measure. No damage or movement on the islands was experienced following the massive earthquake.