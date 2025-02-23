PM Terrance Drew meets St Kitts and Nevis students at UWI in Barbados

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew met with the students from St Kitts and Nevis at the University of the West Indies (UWI) in Barbados on the margins of the 48th CARICOM Meeting. He interacted with them and encouraged them to focus on their studies and make a successful career, aiming to enhance the significance of education.

PM Drew engaged with the students to hear their perspectives about different things and shed light on the efforts of the government of St Kitts and Nevis for education sector. He added that the students must put their efforts into their studies and work hard for their respective careers as it will enhance their growth and productivity.

PM Terrance Drew encourages St Kitts and Nevis students at UWI

PM Terrance Drew also urged the students to use their time at University of West Indies and encouraged them to work for their personal growth. He said that the students must work for their academic enhancements but put focus on their cognitive and productive growth. He said that they must work to foster their regional connections, aiming to enhance their footprints on the global level.

He added that the government of St Kitts and Nevis remains committed to investing in the younger generation. PM Drew added that the education in the country is free up to college and said that the government covers all the economic costs for the students, regardless of their field of study.

Graduate Finance Project under PM Drew's leadership enhances education access

The Graduate Finance Project has also been implemented in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to enhance education sector and make it more accessible to the students from across the country. PM Drew noted that the project will make higher education more accessible by reducing student loan interest rate to five percent with a grace period.

He said that they will continue to prioritize education and support the next generation of leaders from St Kitts and Nevis. He also shed light on the sustainable agenda of the country, aiming to enhance the sector with proper implementation of innovative programs.