‘Emily in Paris’ Star Blessed with Baby Girl; Industry Friends Shower Wishes

The couple have been together since 2021, have enjoyed a happy and loving relationship ever since.

American actress, Lily Collins, who is well known for her role in Emily in Paris, has been blessed with a baby girl. The actress shared the information on her social media writing a heartfelt note. She welcomed this baby with her husband Charlie McDowell, who is an acclaimed film director.

The couple shared a cute picture of their baby, on Instagram and stated, “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell.” They further expressed that they welcomed the baby through surrogacy and expressed their happiness and gratitude to her.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again,” Lilly Collins stated.

The couple had been together since 2021 and both of them have been in a happy relationship since then. The couple had stayed away from the media and quiet over their family planning, hence the news that they have now become parents has broken out as a shock to them.

Netizens are now expressing their excitement and shock over the information, while also extending their happy wishes to the couple. Not just that, their friends from the industry were also seen extending their wishes to the couple under Lily Collins’ post.

Sarah Hyland wrote under the couple’s post that she is Sobbing, while attaching heart eyed emojis. Jaime Winstone on the other hand wrote, “Wow! Mama, huge Congratulations to you and hubby! Beautiful Tove so happy for you.”

Josh Smith on the other hand wrote, “I just can’t wait for the cuddles! So happy for you both, Tove is so lucky to have you. We love ya already Baby Spice.”

On the other hand, a user named Carolina Wiebbeling wrote, “OH MY GOD, THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER! I remember when you started your relationship, and being with you and this beautiful jewel of your love is a true and incredible gift. I wish all the happiness in the world to the three of you, that this child be a light, as well as a blessing because you deserve it. I am so grateful to be able to see you grow and form your little family. Love always and forever.”

Many such wishes poured in for the couple, who express their happiness and wishes to the couple and wishing luck for their parenthood.