PM Terrance Drew confirms no formal communication received on US visa ban list

St Kitts and Nevis is unaware of such concerns, and PM Terrance Drew confirms no formal communication on the US visa ban list.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew confirmed that St Kitts and Nevis has not received any formal or informal communication from the US government regarding the alleged visa ban list. In response to the media reports regarding the inclusion of the Federation on the “yellow list," the government and its Embassy in Washington, DC, have engaged with US officials.

As per the article in the “New York Times," the Trump administration issued a draft list of recommendations detailing three tiers of countries whose citizens “may face restrictions on entering the United States.” In the drafts, around 43 countries were put in three different categories, such as "red," "orange,” and "yellow."

The draft noted that 11 countries that are on the red list will be flatly barred from entering the United States, while in the orange category, 10 countries have been placed whose citizens will face restrictions on the visas sharply. In the yellow categories, countries will be given 60 days to address concerns, and several Caribbean countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia have been listed in the category.

However, the government of St Kitts and Nevis is not aware of any such concerns raised by the United States. The government added that both countries share cordial relationships with each other, and the Federation has also maintained consistent and open dialogue with the US.

Most recently, Prime Minister Dr Drew also participated in a three-day multilateral meeting in the United Kingdom with senior officials from the US state department and Treasury. The government also assured the public to maintain the relationship and provide updates on any official communication to the public regarding the leaked draft list to be received.

PM Drew called the United States an invaluable development partner and extended gratitude to the country for their contribution in enhancing St Kitts and Nevis over the years. He said that the government will remain steadfast in engaging with the US government on the matter.