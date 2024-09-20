St Kitts and Nevis Independence 41: Cabinet concludes tour to schools, meets high schoolers

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses and expressed delight in meeting with the enthusiastic students who are excited about the new academic year and higher education.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Federal Cabinet of St Kitts and Nevis concluded its school visits with the last tour to the secondary schools and the Clarene Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) on Tuesday. While interacting with the students, the government officials talked about their experience with studies and asked them about the improvement needed on the campuses.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses and expressed delight in meeting with the enthusiastic students who are excited about the new academic year and higher education. He extended wishes for their bright future and advised them to study hard which will enhance their capability and productivity.

Much like the primary school students, the high schoolers were shown excitement in meeting and interacting with the Ministers of government. PM Drew noted that engaging with these bright stars fills him with hope and pride as the next generation will shape the future of St Kitts and Nevis.

The tour of the schools by the government officials have been led by Prime Minister Dr Drew as part of the celebration of the 41st anniversary of Independence of St Kitts and Nevis. He referred to it as the initiative to enhance interaction with the future of the country which will be advanced with higher quality education.

The initiative is dubbed as one of the most anticipated events on the annual Independence calendar of activities.

St Kitts and Nevis celebrates Independence Day on September 19 every year with ceremonial parade and other cultural events. Currently, the parade is being hosted in the Warner Park Stadium under the theme- “Together, A People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41.”

On this occasion, the Independence Day Breakfast will also be hosted for the attendees and the citizens across St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to pay tribute to the national heroes.

The Taste SKN will also be held in St Kitts and Nevis on the Independence Day where the restaurants from across the country will showcase their talents and skills. It will serve as the platform for them to get exclusive market for their local products and display their cuisine culture to the tourists.

Amusement Park will also remain open during the Independence celebration for children as well as adults as it was the first of its kind initiative by the government.

This year, Independence also focused on promoting the non-violent culture and peaceful lifestyle among the citizens, aiming to enhance the safety and security of the citizens.