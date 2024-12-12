“Let’s save lives and limbs,” says Dr Douglas urging citizens to drive carefully

12th of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis appealed the citizens to drive carefully following the tragic accident near Brimstone Hill. A deadly collision between a bus and a private vehicle claimed five lives on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the country.  

Minister Dr Douglas urged the citizens to be cautious while driving their vehicles as the festive season could cause traffic in St Kitts and Nevis. With a phrase, “Let’s save lives and limbs,” he also extended condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.  

How did the accident happen?  

Due to the accident, four passengers died on the spot, while the remaining one person was pronounced dead by the doctors at the hospital.  

Notably, two female passengers were declared dead on the site of the incident due to severe injuries. One of the passengers fell out of the vehicle after the collision occurred between a bus and a car. As a result, female passenger hurled over the cliffside and then fell into the sea.  

During the inspection of the site, police officials located body of the female and retrieved it from the sea. In addition to that, a male passenger was also declared dead at the site as a result of the accident.  

Another male passenger from the bus who sustained severe injuries was taken to Joseph N France General hospital immediately by the police officials. He was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU), but later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.  

The driver of the car was saved by firefighters at the site and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery along with several other bus passengers who sustained minor injuries. The identity of the deceased and other injured passengers was not revealed by the police authorities.  

The leaders from St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party extended condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the citizens to drive carefully. PM Terrance Drew also made cautious appeal to the citizens and stated that this is their duty to save the lives of people.

