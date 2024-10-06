Boycott CPL trending on social media ahead of finals, calling management biased

Caribbean Premier League is an annual cricket tournament where the players from West Indies and other countries are selected in six different teams and play against each to win the trophy.

Caribbean: Boycott CPL has been trending across all social media platforms following the announcement of the 2025 and 2026 finals venue. Netizens were seen lashing out on the management for hosting the finals of 2025 again in Guyana and said that the league is favouring particular teams.

Caribbean Premier League is an annual cricket tournament where the players from West Indies and other countries are selected in six different teams and play against each to win the trophy. The league is also considered as a festival in the Caribbean region as cricket lovers tend to gather in the countries to enjoy the game of their favourite team and player.

However, this year’s tournament was no less than a controversial platform, especially after the start of the playoffs. Firstly, the eliminator match buzzed social media with nasty comments and boycott campaigns from the netizens, criticizing the Caribbean Premier League for favouring one team.

At the Guyana Providence Stadium, the eliminator match was disrupted by the sudden power outage when three of the six floodlights went out. The situation has the management use the DLS method which had reduced the overs to 5 and the chase target to 60 runs. Due to this, people started lashing out on CPL as Royals won the match with the powerful knock of 50 runs by David Miller.

Netizens called it unfair for Riders who have set the massive target for Royals and if the full match happened, they would not have been able to chase the target. From this, the entire drama of the boycott has started as CPL announced Guyana and Barbados as venue for the final of 2025 and 2026 respectively during the second qualifier.

The second qualifier was held between Warriors and Royals which was won by Warriors on Friday night. Due to this, Netizens said that these teams are the favourites of CPL 2024 and that’s why they will be hosting the finals.

Trinbago Knight Riders fans claimed that “money pass to get CPL 2025 finals in Guyana.” Some also added,”So Guyana hosting 2025 CPL to cheat TKR again”

Netizens also asked the management to give the trophy to Guyana and noted,”Why waste playing, just give GAW the trophy.”

Some also called both the teams thieves and noted,”Of course, the two thieves got the privilege to host the finals back to back. Boycott CPL.”

People added that the condition of the Guyana stadium is not good and that has been displayed in the eliminator match. One noted, ”CPL would have cancelled the hosting of this year’s finals in Guyana due to the poor stadium conditions, but they are bringing CPL 2025 finals again in Guyana, this is totally unjustifiable and unfair. CPL is biased.”

However, social media has once again divided into two groups, one who are supporting Trinbago Knight Riders and criticising CPL, and others who are supporting CPL for its decision. One added,”I think we should lend Trinidad some money to host the 2027 final as they could not be able to do that by themseleves.”

Another added,” If you're saying the CPL is rigged and you know who's going to win, why bother to watch? I mean, it's just wasting your time as you already know the outcome. Not so.”