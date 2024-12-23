West Indies women knocked out at 103 runs against 315 run targets of India

The batting unit of West Indies have been fallen out in no time against India and lost their first-ever match in Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, India.

West Indies women team lost the first ODI match against the India by 211 runs in their cricket tour on Sunday. For the first time, the entire team has been taken down only on 103 runs and 27 overs in the chasing innings as Indians set the target of 315 runs.

The batting unit of West Indies have been fallen out in no time against India and lost their first-ever match in Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, India. Following their 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded T20Is series, West Indies women were seen in the struggling conditions on the ground.

Overall summary of the game

However, the bowling unit showcased some cricket on the field by taking India’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Pratika Rawal in initial spells. Another opener Smriti Mandhana's powerful knock of 91 runs shattered the confidence of West Indies bowlers. Her runs made India crossed the mark of 300 and scored 314 runs with nine wickets down in 50 overs.

From the bowling, Zaida James turned out to be a great performer with her five-wicket haul in eight over spell and 45 runs. She was also supported by skipper Hayley Mathews and took two wickets with 61 runs in her ten over spell. Deandra Dottin from West Indies also contributed through her bowling and took one wicket in her 10 overs game.

The batting unit of West Indies failed to manage their game and lost wickets in initial overs with Skipper Hayley Matthews getting out on run while playing for five balls. However, the momentum was not gained by the players till the last wicket even with some crucial knocks by Shemaine Campbelle and Afy Fletcher who made 21 and 24 runs respectively.

West Indies vs India

West Indies visited India for cricket tour on December 15, 2024, for playing three T20I and three ODI matches. The later team won the series by securing two out three matches in T20 format.

While, the ODI series was started on Sunday, December 22, 2024, with the victory of India against West Indies. The second match will be held on December 24, 2024, and the third match is scheduled for December 27, 2024, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, India.

Notably, West Indies women competed with Indian women last in 2016 for T20 and ODI series. West Indies won the T20 format with 3-0 scores, while India won the ODI format with 3-0, and now the teams have returned on the cricket field after eight years.